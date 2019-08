Main Image: Derek Garcia

Raw footage from today's press day at Ironman National. A large number of teams were invited to the final press day of the year.

We got our first glimpse of the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Team USA during press day today, as the riders showed off their gear, number, and plastics for the MXoN. Jason Anderson is #13, Justin Cooper is #14, and Zach Osborne is #15.

