GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence announced on Instagram this afternoon that he tweaked his leg training earlier this week and he will not be lining up for the Ironman National tomorrow.

Lawrence said in the post, “my foot hit the ground and twisted the wrong way and as of now looks to be a torn ACL, meniscus and mild sprain to the MCL.

“To say I’m gutted is an understatement, bit of a rock bottom moment for the year."

Lawrence missed the Washougal National and the Unadilla National after suffering a collarbone injury. He returned last weekend for the Budds Creek National, where he finished 10-13 for 12th overall. Lawrence was tenth in points entering the final round at Ironman Raceway.

