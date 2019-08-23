Hunter Lawrence Out For Ironman
GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence announced on Instagram this afternoon that he tweaked his leg training earlier this week and he will not be lining up for the Ironman National tomorrow.
Lawrence said in the post, “my foot hit the ground and twisted the wrong way and as of now looks to be a torn ACL, meniscus and mild sprain to the MCL.
“To say I’m gutted is an understatement, bit of a rock bottom moment for the year."
Lawrence missed the Washougal National and the Unadilla National after suffering a collarbone injury. He returned last weekend for the Budds Creek National, where he finished 10-13 for 12th overall. Lawrence was tenth in points entering the final round at Ironman Raceway.
Below is his full post:
When it rains it pours... been a very rough past month, two days ago whilst training long story short, my foot hit the ground and twisted the wrong way and as of now looks to be a torn ACL, meniscus and mild sprain to the MCL, to say I’m gutted is an understatement, bit of a rock bottom moment for the year. I don’t doubt i will be back. Nothing but another little bump in our road to success, Plan now is simple, rehabilitation and get back to 100%?? Thankyou to all of my supporters, sponsors and team, appreciate you guys so much. Not how we wanted to end the year, but hey.. sh#t happens??♂️ I will be back ?? P.S really wanted to meet @remithemonkey this weekend?? #illbeback #wewontquit