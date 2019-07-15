Wake-Up Call

Semarang Java, Indonesia MXGP of Asia FIM Motocross World Championship
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Round 12 (of 18) - MXGP of Asia - Semarang - Java, Indonesia
MXGP of Asia - MXGP
Semarang - Java, IndonesiaFull Results
MXGP of Asia - MX2
Semarang - Java, IndonesiaFull Results
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019 Full Standings
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019 Full Standings
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour
Round 4 (of 8) - Gopher Dunes - Courtland, ON
450 Class
|Overall Finish
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|1-1
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|2-2
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|3-3
|4th
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|4-4
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|6-5
250 Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|1-1
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|2-3
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|3-4
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|8-2
|5th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|4-5
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|185
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|185
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|168
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|160
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|146
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|183
|2nd
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|169
|3rd
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|158
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|156
|5th
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|153
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Round 7 (of 10) - Maitland, NSW
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|1-2
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|Yamaha
|3-1
|3rd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|4-3
|4th
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|6-4
|5th
|Brett Metcalfe
|Honda
|2-11
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|2-1
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|1-2
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|3-4
|4th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|5-3
|5th
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|4-6
MXD
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|1-1
|2nd
|Mason Semmens
|KTM
|3-3
|3rd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|1-2
|3rd
|Noah Ferguson
|KTM
|3-5
|4th
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|7-3
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|397
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|388
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|385
|4th
|Kirk Gibbs
|Yamaha
|312
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|300
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|397
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|387
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|377
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|339
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|328
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|426
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|397
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|349
|4th
|Noah Ferguson
|KTM
|311
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|310
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO
Round 6 - LL Raceway - Fairmount, Pennsylvania
Pro Results
|Overall Results
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|272
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|226
|3rd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|206
|4th
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|168
|5th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|160
Other championship standings
Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Through Round 7 (of 12)
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019 Full Standings
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019 Full Standings
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 9 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019 Full Standings
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019 Full Standings
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|2
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|233
|3
| Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|147
|4
| Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|145
|5
| Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
| Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
| Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|8
| Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|9
| Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|10
| Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019 Full Standings
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 5 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|231
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|176
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|156
|4th
|Gert Krestinov
|Kawasaki
|147
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|KTM
|125
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|193
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|187
|3rd
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
|4th
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|169
|5th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|158
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|110
|2nd
|Russell Bobbitt
|87
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|76
|4th
|Grant Baylor
|69
|5th
|Cody Barnes
|60
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 4
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|2690
|2nd
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|2570
|3rd
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|2540
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|2314
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|2155
ADAC MX Masters
Through Round 2
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|76
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|72
|3rd
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|68
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|57
|5th
|Bence Szvoboda
|KTM
|51
DUTCH MASTERS
Through Round 3
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|141
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|110
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|105
|4th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|84
|5th
|Lars Van Berkel
|Husqvarna
|75
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|132
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|115
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|104
|4th
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Kawasaki
|83
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|82
WORCS
Through Round 6
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|150
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|122
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|97
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|93
|5th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|88
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike