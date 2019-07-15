Wake-Up Call

Results Archive
GNCC
High Voltage
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Asia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 28
Articles
Full Schedule
July 15, 2019 6:30am

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 12 (of 18) - MXGP of Asia - Semarang - Java, Indonesia

MXGP of Asia - MXGP

- Java, Indonesia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 1 Honda
2Arnaud Tonus Switzerland2 - 3 Yamaha
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland3 - 4 Yamaha
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands4 - 7 KTM
5Max Anstie United Kingdom7 - 6 KTM
6Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania5 - 9 Husqvarna
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium6 - 10 Honda
8Gautier Paulin France9 - 8 Yamaha
9Ivo Monticelli Italy8 - 11 KTM
10Pauls Jonass Latvia2 - DNS Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP of Asia - MX2

- Java, Indonesia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Tom Vialle France2 - 4 KTM
3Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa5 - 3 Honda
4Maxime Renaux France8 - 2 Yamaha
5Henry Jacobi Germany7 - 7 Kawasaki
6Mathys Boisrame France6 - 8 Honda
7Jed Beaton Australia4 - 11 Husqvarna
8Brent Van Doninck Belgium11 - 5 Honda
9Jago Geerts Belgium10 - 6 Yamaha
10Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark3 - 18 Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia560
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland383
3Gautier Paulin France359
4Antonio Cairoli Italy358
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland347
6Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania310
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands308
8Pauls Jonass Latvia282
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium281
10Romain Febvre France268
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain544
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark466
3Tom Vialle France366
4Jago Geerts Belgium360
5Henry Jacobi Germany335
6Ben Watson United Kingdom246
7Adam Sterry United Kingdom242
8Mitchell Evans Australia228
9Maxime Renaux France227
10Jed Beaton Australia220
Full Standings

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Round 4 (of 8) - Gopher Dunes - Courtland, ON

450 Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stMike AlessiHonda1-1
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha2-2
3rdCole ThompsonKTM3-3
4thColton FacciottiHonda4-4
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha6-5

250 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Scores
1stDylan Wright Honda1-1
2ndJess PettisKTM2-3
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha3-4
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki8-2
5thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna4-5

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda185
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha185
3rdMike AlessiHonda168
4thCole ThompsonKTM160
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha146

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda183
2ndMarshal WeltinHusqvarna169
3rdJess PettisKTM158
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki156
5thLuke RenzlandYamaha153

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Round 7 (of 10) - Maitland, NSW

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stLuke CloutYamaha1-2
2ndKirk GibbsYamaha3-1
3rdHayden MellrossKTM4-3
4thTodd WatersHusqvarna6-4
5thBrett MetcalfeHonda2-11

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stKyle WebsterHonda2-1
2ndNathan CrawfordYamaha1-2
3rdJay WilsonYamaha3-4
4thAaron TantiYamaha5-3
5thWilson ToddHusqvarna4-6

MXD

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stRegan DuffyKTM1-1
2ndMason SemmensKTM3-3
3rdMaximus PurvisYamaha1-2
3rdNoah FergusonKTM3-5
4thRhys BuddHonda7-3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha397
2ndHayden MellrossKTM388
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna385
4thKirk GibbsYamaha312
5thJayden RykersSuzuki300

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna397
2ndKyle WebsterHonda387
3rdJay WilsonYamaha377
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha339
5thAaron TantiYamaha328

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM426
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha397
3rdRhys BuddHonda349
4thNoah FergusonKTM311
5thMason RoweKTM310

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Round 6 - LL Raceway - Fairmount, Pennsylvania

Pro Results

Overall ResultsRiderBrand
1stKailub RussellKTM
2ndJosh StrangKawasaki
3rdThad DuVallHusqvarna
4thJordan AshburnKawasaki
5thLayne MichaelHusqvarna

Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub RussellKTM272
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna226
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki206
4thJosh TothKTM168
5thJordan AshburnKawasaki160

Other championship standings

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Through Round 7 (of 12)

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO304
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France270
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany264
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM252
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC238
6Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA227
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY170
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA159
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK150
10Dean Ferris Australia136
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL307
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France282
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY281
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK204
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL200
6Hunter Lawrence Australia193
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA173
8Chase Sexton La Moille, IL167
9Alex Martin Millville, MN165
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC129
Full Standings

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC250
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV207
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC180
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Strang Australia113
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA96
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
9 Cookeville, TN92
10 Duvall, WA73
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT270
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN166
3 Jefferson, GA141
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA138
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN132
6 New Zealand132
7 Millville, NJ118
8 Landrum, SC110
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA104
10 Orlando, FL93
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL233
3 West Sunbury, PA147
4 Indianola, PA145
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Parkersburg, WV71
7 Waterford Works, NJ65
8 Fife Lake, MI56
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH245
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC184
3Tayla Jones Australia183
4 New Zealand174
5 Bridgeton, NJ130
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
7 Birchrunville, PA105
8 Bloomington, IN105
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
Full Standings

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 5 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki231
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM176
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna156
4thGert KrestinovKawasaki147
5thBrad AndersonKTM125

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan Walsh Husqvarna193
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna187
3rdBas VaessenKTM169
4thJosh GilbertHonda169
5thMartin BarrYamaha158

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPoints
1stSteward Baylor110
2ndRussell Bobbitt87
3rdEvan Smith76
4thGrant Baylor69
5thCody Barnes60

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 4

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stGraham JarvisHusqvarna2690
2ndManuel LettenbichlerKTM2570
3rdMario RomanSherco2540
4thAlfredo GomezHusqvarna2314
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2155

ADAC MX Masters

Through Round 2

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTanel LeokYamaha76
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna72
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki68
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM57
5thBence SzvobodaKTM51

DUTCH MASTERS

Through Round 3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna141
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM110
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna105
4thPetar PetrovKTM84
5thLars Van BerkelHusqvarna75

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki132
2ndJago GeertsYamaha115
3rdBen WatsonYamaha104
4thRoan Van De MoosdijkKawasaki83
5thAdam SterryKawasaki82

WORCS

Through Round 6 

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM150
2ndDante OliveiraKTM122
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna97
4thZach BellKawasaki93
5thRicky DietrichHonda88

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike