Racer X Films: 2004 Kawasaki KX125 Garage Build
Build: Proven Moto and Spencer Luczak
Photos: Simon Cudby
This bike has a sentimental factor for owner Spencer Luczak: his father raced Kawasakis, and this was a tribute to both him and Mitch Payton.
Products Used:
Proven Moto
Everything was built and dyno tested by Matt Jory at Proven Moto in Utah. Matt was the mastermind that helped Spencer piece together the vision. He spent hours and hours custom fitting parts that were difficult to line up. He tidied up the motor and did all the factory mechanic work at his shop. This project took two years. Proven Moto also helped order and source all the OEM bolts, gaskets, air boot, etc.
www.provenmoto.com
Vertex Pistons
Piston Kit (Ring, Pin and Clips)
www.vertexpistons.com
Pro Circuit
Works Pipe and Carbon Silencer, Axle Blocks, Throttle Tube, Carburetor Ventilation Canister. They also helped determine the proper VP Racing Fuel and oil mixture to run based on James Stewart's old race motor, suspension was re-valved and set up, 2011 KXF Spring SFF Fork, all A-kit internals.
www.procircuit.com
TMR
Cylinder Porting Mod and Head Mod
www.tommorganracing1.com
Supersprox
Front 13T, Rear 51T Aluminum Sprocket, Gold Race Chain
www.supersproxusa.com
Lectron
Custom 38mm High Velocity Carb
www.lectronfuelsystems.com
Dubya
Custom Set of Talon Carbon Hubs with Mag CNC Outer Hub, Ceramic Bearings, Excel Nipples/Spokes Laced to A-60 Rims.
www.dubyausa.com
Dunlop Tire
MX33 Front (90/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MotoStuff
Custom CNC machined front caliper (mag color) with Ti and billet aluminum pieces, custom braided black steel brake lines with gold banjos, 280mm front rotor with matching rotor in back. Mag cerakoted master cylineders and a 2018 Honda Master cylinder up front with 11mm plunger. They also provide a bunch of aluminum drilled out spacers to trick things out.
www.motostuff.com
Ride Engineering
Triple Clamps, One-piece Bar Mounting System, Extended Rear Master Cylinder Piece, Showa Steering Stabilizer, Brake Line Guide/Front Number Plate
www.ride-engineering.com
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch Setup
www.hinsonracing.com
ICW
Seam welded radiators and reinforced with brackets/cross members with polish finish
www.icwbikestands.com
MotoWhips
DLC to the shock shaft, fork tube lowers and fork feet. Custom coatings to the shock body, fork tubes as well as custom polish work to the linkage system and some engine parts. Custom PC works stand with side plates
www.motowhips.com
Magik Kustom Graphics
Custom Graphics
www.magiksc.com
Met Tec
Titanium Axles, Ti Rotor/Sprocket Bolts, Ti Caliper Bolts, Chain Guide Bolts, Footpeg Pins, Sub-frame Bolts, Body Bolts, Engine Bolts, Kickstarter Bolt, Lower Rear Brake Bolt, Triple Clamp Pinch Bolts, Bar Mount Bolts, Hand Control and Renthal Cross Member Bolts, Fork Feet Pinch Bolts, Fork Guard Bolts, Petcock Bolts, Tank Bolt etc.
www.mettec.com
Light Speed Carbon
Glide Plate, Chain Guild, Rear Caliper/Rotor Cover, Fork Guards, Front Rotor Cover, Frame Guards, Case Saver and Carbon Brake Line Pinch Clamp for the Fork Guard.
www.lightspeedcarbon.com
Jeske MX Customs
One-off Custom Clutch Cover CNC Billet Aluminum, Hard Anodized, Laser Engraved both Pro Circuit and Hinson Logos
www.jeskemxcustoms.com
Works Connection
Front and Rears Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks, Engine Oil Cap/Plug
www.worksconnection.com
VP Racing Fuels
MRX02 and C12 Mixed for Elevation in Utah
www.vpracingfuels.com
Pivot Works
Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Swingarm Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit
www.pivotworks.com
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover with New Foam
www.motoseat.com
Renthal
Bars, Grips
www.renthal.com
Acerbis
Plastic (updated front end pieces)
www.acerbisusa.com
MotoTassinari
V-Force Reed Cages
www.mototassinari.com
Cometic Gasket
Engine Gaskets, Reed Cage Spacer
www.cometic.com
Arc Levers
Clutch Perch and Folding Levers
www.arclevers.com
Twin Air
Air Filter
www.twinair.com
FM4FMX
Carbon Ignition Cover
www.italian-carbon.com
Cycra Racing/CV4
Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, High Pressure Radiator Cap, Gold Heat Wrapped Tank
www.cycraracing.com
Bud Racing
Burnt Ti Footpads with Ti Mounting Hardware
www.budracing-usa.com
Maxima Racing Oils
K2 Oil, Gear Oil, Brake Fluid, FFT
www.maximausa.com
Trick Machine Shop
Handmade Special Spacers, Countersunk Bolts, Pins and Helped Configure a Better Riding Position by Altering the Pegs and Shifter/Rear Brake Levers (after Ping's initial test)
Eric Tolbert - Instagram @trickmachineshop
MotoKote Performance Suspension and Coatings
Trick Anodizing/Coatings to Suspension Parts, Engineered Xtrig Preload Adjuster to Shock Body
www.motokote.com.au
Evans Coolant
Powersports Engine Coolant
www.evanscoolant.com
NGK
Iridium Spark Plug
www.ngksparkplugs.com
Vortex Ignitions
CDI/ECU
www.vortexcdi.com
