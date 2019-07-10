Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2004 Kawasaki KX125 Garage Build

July 10, 2019 11:20am | by:

Build: Proven Moto and Spencer Luczak

Photos: Simon Cudby

This bike has a sentimental factor for owner Spencer Luczak: his father raced Kawasakis, and this was a tribute to both him and Mitch Payton.

Products Used:

Proven Moto

Everything was built and dyno tested by Matt Jory at Proven Moto in Utah. Matt was the mastermind that helped Spencer piece together the vision. He spent hours and hours custom fitting parts that were difficult to line up. He tidied up the motor and did all the factory mechanic work at his shop. This project took two years. Proven Moto also helped order and source all the OEM bolts, gaskets, air boot, etc.
www.provenmoto.com

Vertex Pistons

Piston Kit (Ring, Pin and Clips)
www.vertexpistons.com

Pro Circuit

Works Pipe and Carbon Silencer, Axle Blocks, Throttle Tube, Carburetor Ventilation Canister. They also helped determine the proper VP Racing Fuel and oil mixture to run based on James Stewart's old race motor, suspension was re-valved and set up, 2011 KXF Spring SFF Fork, all A-kit internals.
www.procircuit.com

TMR

Cylinder Porting Mod and Head Mod
www.tommorganracing1.com

Supersprox

Front 13T, Rear 51T Aluminum Sprocket, Gold Race Chain
www.supersproxusa.com

Lectron

Custom 38mm High Velocity Carb
www.lectronfuelsystems.com

Dubya

Custom Set of Talon Carbon Hubs with Mag CNC Outer Hub, Ceramic Bearings, Excel Nipples/Spokes Laced to A-60 Rims.
www.dubyausa.com

Dunlop Tire

MX33 Front (90/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MotoStuff

Custom CNC machined front caliper (mag color) with Ti and billet aluminum pieces, custom braided black steel brake lines with gold banjos, 280mm front rotor with matching rotor in back. Mag cerakoted master cylineders and a 2018 Honda Master cylinder up front with 11mm plunger. They also provide a bunch of aluminum drilled out spacers to trick things out.
www.motostuff.com

Ride Engineering

Triple Clamps, One-piece Bar Mounting System, Extended Rear Master Cylinder Piece, Showa Steering Stabilizer, Brake Line Guide/Front Number Plate
www.ride-engineering.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Setup
www.hinsonracing.com

ICW

Seam welded radiators and reinforced with brackets/cross members with polish finish
www.icwbikestands.com

MotoWhips

DLC to the shock shaft, fork tube lowers and fork feet. Custom coatings to the shock body, fork tubes as well as custom polish work to the linkage system and some engine parts. Custom PC works stand with side plates
www.motowhips.com

Magik Kustom Graphics

Custom Graphics
www.magiksc.com

Met Tec

Titanium Axles, Ti Rotor/Sprocket Bolts, Ti Caliper Bolts, Chain Guide Bolts, Footpeg Pins, Sub-frame Bolts, Body Bolts, Engine Bolts, Kickstarter Bolt, Lower Rear Brake Bolt, Triple Clamp Pinch Bolts, Bar Mount Bolts, Hand Control and Renthal Cross Member Bolts, Fork Feet Pinch Bolts, Fork Guard Bolts, Petcock Bolts, Tank Bolt etc.
www.mettec.com

Light Speed Carbon

Glide Plate, Chain Guild, Rear Caliper/Rotor Cover, Fork Guards, Front Rotor Cover, Frame Guards, Case Saver and Carbon Brake Line Pinch Clamp for the Fork Guard.
www.lightspeedcarbon.com

Jeske MX Customs

One-off Custom Clutch Cover CNC Billet Aluminum, Hard Anodized, Laser Engraved both Pro Circuit and Hinson Logos
www.jeskemxcustoms.com

Works Connection

Front and Rears Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks, Engine Oil Cap/Plug
www.worksconnection.com

VP Racing Fuels

MRX02 and C12 Mixed for Elevation in Utah
www.vpracingfuels.com

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Swingarm Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit
www.pivotworks.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover with New Foam
www.motoseat.com

Renthal

Bars, Grips
www.renthal.com

Acerbis

Plastic (updated front end pieces)
www.acerbisusa.com

MotoTassinari

V-Force Reed Cages
www.mototassinari.com

Cometic Gasket

Engine Gaskets, Reed Cage Spacer
www.cometic.com

Arc Levers

Clutch Perch and Folding Levers
www.arclevers.com

Twin Air

Air Filter
www.twinair.com

FM4FMX

Carbon Ignition Cover
www.italian-carbon.com

Cycra Racing/CV4

Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, High Pressure Radiator Cap, Gold Heat Wrapped Tank
www.cycraracing.com

Bud Racing

Burnt Ti Footpads with Ti Mounting Hardware
www.budracing-usa.com

Maxima Racing Oils

K2 Oil, Gear Oil, Brake Fluid, FFT
www.maximausa.com

Trick Machine Shop

Handmade Special Spacers, Countersunk Bolts, Pins and Helped Configure a Better Riding Position by Altering the Pegs and Shifter/Rear Brake Levers (after Ping's initial test)
Eric Tolbert - Instagram @trickmachineshop

MotoKote Performance Suspension and Coatings

Trick Anodizing/Coatings to Suspension Parts, Engineered Xtrig Preload Adjuster to Shock Body
www.motokote.com.au

Evans Coolant

Powersports Engine Coolant
www.evanscoolant.com

NGK

Iridium Spark Plug
www.ngksparkplugs.com

Vortex Ignitions

CDI/ECU
www.vortexcdi.com

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.