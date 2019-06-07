Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is off this weekend, as the series takes its first break of the season before returning June 15 at High Point Raceway.
But there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is back in action as the series heads to Russia for round eight of the championship.
Below is your guide for the weekend.
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Russia
Orlyonok - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
* all times
|MX2 Qualifying
|June 8 - 9:40am
|on
|MXGP Qualifying
|June 8 - 10:25am
|on
|MX2 Race 1
|June 9 - 6:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 1
|June 9 - 7:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|June 9 - 9:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|June 9 - 10:00am
|on
2019 Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|311
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|301
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|218
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|208
|5
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|190
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|297
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|283
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|217
|4
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|210
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|187