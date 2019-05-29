Prior to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener, we decided to post the all-time wins list and see if any riders can move up the list this year. (Hint: Tomac and Roczen definitely can.) Check it out here.

Wins are great at all, but at the end of the day, championships are what riders bust their ass for. With that in mind, we decided to see which rider has the most combined championships in AMA Motocross (spoiler, and a shocker: it’s the GOAT).

Check out the full combined list below.

Most Combined Championships In AMA Motocross

Rank Rider 250/450 125/250 500 Total 1 Ricky Carmichael 7 3 x 10 2 Broc Glover x 3 3 6 3 Jeff Ward 2 1 2 5 3 Mike Kiedrowski 2 2 1 5 3 Rick Johnson 3 x 2 5 3 Ryan Villopoto 2 3 x 5 7 Ryan Dungey 3 1 x 4 8 Bob Hannah 2 1 x 3 8 David Bailey 1 x 2 3 8 Doug Henry 1 2 x 3 8 Eli Tomac* 2 1 x 3 8 Gary Jones 3 x x 3 8 James Stewart 1 2 x 3 8 Jeff Emig 2 1 x 3 8 Jeff Stanton 3 x x 3 8 Kent Howerton 2 x 1 3 8 Mark Barnett x 3 x 3 8 Marty Smith x 2 1 3 8 Tony DiStefano 3 x x 3 19 Grant Langston 1 1 x 2 19 Jean-Michel Bayle 1 x 1 2 19 Jeremy Martin* x 2 x 2 19 Ken Roczen* 2 x x 2 19 Micky Dymond x 2 x 2 19 Pierre Karsmakers x x 2 2 19 Steve Lamson x 2 x 2 19 Mike LaRocco x 1 1 2



*Active rider

The following have one career title:

Aaron Plessinger, Blake Baggett, Brad Lackey, Chad Reed, Chuck Sun, Cooper Webb, Danny LaPorte, Darrell Shultz, Dean Wilson, Donnie Hansen, George Holland, Greg Albertyn, Guy Cooper, Ivan Tedesco, Jeremy McGrath, Jim Weinert, Johnny O’Mara, Mike Brown, Rick Burgett, Ron Lechien, Travis Pastrana, Trey Canard, and Zach Osborne.