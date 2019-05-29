Pro Circuit Releases 2019 CRF450X Exhaust

CORONA, CA—Off-road riders aboard their new 2019 Honda CRF450X can now equip their bike with a Pro Circuit full exhaust, the same one used by the Johnny Campbell off-road race team. We also offer a T-6 slip-on for the weekend warrior who is looking for improved performance and weight reduction. Pro Circuit's T-6 full system comes equipped with a stainless steel head pipe, mid-section, and end-cap for increased durability with a titanium canister for the pro look.

Pro Circuit's T-6 slip-on is constructed with brush aluminum and stainless steel end-cap. Every Pro Circuit exhaust is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and offers superior performance and power gains. Get the sound and performance you're looking from your 2019 CRF450X with the help of a Pro Circuit exhaust.

The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is for use in both closed-course and off-road competition ONLY. Constructed from high strength stainless steel and titanium, the T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.