Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Pro Circuit Releases 2019 CRF450X Exhaust

May 29, 2019 9:00am | by:
Pro Circuit Releases 2019 CRF450X Exhaust

CORONA, CA—Off-road riders aboard their new 2019 Honda CRF450X can now equip their bike with a Pro Circuit full exhaust, the same one used by the Johnny Campbell off-road race team. We also offer a T-6 slip-on for the weekend warrior who is looking for improved performance and weight reduction. Pro Circuit's T-6 full system comes equipped with a stainless steel head pipe, mid-section, and end-cap for increased durability with a titanium canister for the pro look. 

Pro Circuit's T-6 slip-on is constructed with brush aluminum and stainless steel end-cap. Every Pro Circuit exhaust is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and offers superior performance and power gains. Get the sound and performance you're looking from your 2019 CRF450X with the help of a Pro Circuit exhaust.

The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is for use in both closed-course and off-road competition ONLY. Constructed from high strength stainless steel and titanium, the T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System
T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System

The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for use in both closed-course and off-road competition ONLY. The slip-on is easy to install and mounts right onto the stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high-quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance and reduced weight. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer
T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer

T-6/T-6 Slip-On Features Include:

  • Improved performance
  • Titanium canister (T-6 system only)
  • Stainless steel end-cap
  • Aluminum canister (T-6 slip-on only)
  • Machined aluminum muffler bracket for increased strength and durability
  • Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
  • Removable USFS approved spark arrestor
  • TIG precision welding
  • Made in the USA 

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.