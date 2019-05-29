JGRMX Suzuki Releases Team Hard Parts Assets | by: Press Release

JGRMX is excited to announce our line of Suzuki-specific hard parts for the latest RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 four-strokes. Attached you will find product descriptions for those items, along with bullet points and pricing. Below are links to studio images of the hard parts. There is currently a lead time of four-six weeks for the fully assembled cylinder heads and Stage Two packages, but everything else is available immediately on www.jgrmx.com. JGRMX SUZUKI CYLINDER HEAD ASSEMBLY 2019-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z250: $2,299.99

2018-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z450: $2,399.99 The JGRMX ported cylinder head assembly is derived from the professional race team and assembled by the team’s engine technicians. Ported using CNC milling creates the exact performance specifications that top racers demand. The head was developed over six months of rigorous testing through dyno and on-track research. A JGRMX race-spec camshaft kit is included, as well as the OEM/stock valve train and cam gears to improve durability and ease maintenance. We recommend the use of a GET RX1 PRO ECU and JGRMX high-compression piston with our cylinder head assembly for best results. Features CNC ported cylinder head

Developed by the JGRMX race team

Fully assembled by JGRMX engine techs and ready to install

JGRMX race camshaft kit is included

Uses stock valve train and cam gears (valve springs are appropriately shimmed [450] or exchanged for proper valve control [250])

JGR logo engraved on side of head

Includes head gasket, base gasket & NGK spark plug

Hinson clutch springs are suggested

Requires the use of VP Racing T4 fuel

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

JGRMX SUZUKI STAGE 1 KIT 2019-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z250: $1,049.99

2018-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z450: $1,179.99 Boost overall horsepower and improve engine tuning ability with the JGRMX Suzuki Stage 1 Kit. The kit contains JGRMX’s proprietary high-compression piston kit, along with a GET RX1 PRO ECU. The ECU comes pre-programmed by JGRMX’s engine experts, with two maps that are designed specifically for JGRMX’s performance modifications. A map switch mounts to the handlebars and allows the rider to easily toggle between maps. Features Piston boosts engine compression (RM-Z250 - 14.25:1; RM-Z450 - 13.5:1)

Two-ring design provides less drag and more horsepower

Forged piston for increased durability

Machined valve pockets for additional valve clearance

JGR logo etched on the piston crown

ECU comes pre-programmed with two map options (mapped for VP Racing T4 fuel)

Plug-and-play with immediate performance benefits

Maps developed specifically for JGRMX engine modifications

Kit includes high-compression piston, rings, DLC coated wrist pin, clips, and GET RX1 PRO ECU (with WiFi-Com, two-position map switch and installation instructions)

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

JGRMX SUZUKI STAGE 2 KIT 2019-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z250: $3,999.99

2018-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z450: $4,199.99 For the ultimate performance advantage, the JGRMX Stage 2 Kit contains the components necessary for success on the amateur ranks and professional level. The kit contains the JGRMX ported cylinder head assembly, JGRMX-spec race camshafts installed, as well as a pre-programmed GET RX1 PRO ECU and JGRMX high-compression piston kit. The Stage 2 Kit bolsters engine horsepower throughout the entire RPM range without sacrificing durability. Features CNC ported cylinder head

Developed by the JGRMX race team

Fully assembled by JGRMX engine techs and ready to install

Kit includes assembled cylinder head, JGRMX-spec camshafts installed, GET RX1 PRO ECU (with WiFi-Com, two-position map switch and installation instructions), JGRMX high-compression piston kit, head gasket, base gasket and NGK spark plug

Uses stock valve train and cam gears (valve springs are appropriately shimmed [450] or exchanged for proper valve control [250])

JGR logo engraved on side of head

Includes head gasket, base gasket & NGK spark plug

Hinson clutch springs are suggested

Requires the use of VP Racing T4 fuel

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

JGRMX SUZUKI HIGH-COMPRESSION PISTON KIT 2019-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z250: $299.99

2018-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z450: $334.99 Developed in collaboration with JE Pistons to JGRMX’s exact specifications, the RM-Z250 high-compression piston bolsters performance throughout the entire RPM range. Machined valve pockets allow for additional valve clearance when used with higher lift camshafts. The kit includes piston rings, a DLC coated wrist pin, and clips. The JGRMX high-compression piston can be used in OEM/stock engines and most modified RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 applications. Use of minimum 100-octane is required. Features Piston boosts engine compression (RM-Z250 - 14.25:1; RM-Z450 - 13.5:1)

Two-ring design provides less drag and more horsepower

Forged piston for increased durability

Machined valve pockets for additional valve clearance

Kit includes piston rings, DLC coated wrist pin, and clips

JGR logo etched on the piston crown

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

GET RX1 PRO ECU MSRP: $899.95 The GET RX1 PRO ECU is the perfect mixture of technology and flexibility, with two pre-programmed maps installed by JGRMX professional engine technicians. This plug-and-play product is mapped specifically for JGRMX’s performance engine modifications for the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250. The GET RX1 PRO is the best way to help get maximum output from your engine. Included in the kit is a WiFi-Com and two-position map switch, along with installation instructions. Features Comes pre-programmed with two map options

Plug-and-play with immediate performance benefits

Maps developed specifically for JGRMX engine modifications (using VP Racing T4 fuel)

Kit includes WiFi-Com, two-position map switch and installation instructions

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

JGRMX SUZUKI RM-Z250 CARBON FIBER SKID PLATE MSRP: $299.95 Protect your Suzuki RM-Z250 engine cases, water pump and ignition cover with the carbon fiber skid plate. Made using multiple lays of 100% carbon fiber, the skid plate comes with rubber grommets and black anodized aluminum shoulder washers. The skid plate uses the same mounting holes as the OEM/stock plastic engine guards, making installation simple. This is the exact same skid plate that the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing racers use. Features Crafted from 100% carbon fiber

Comes with rubber grommets and aluminum shoulder washers installed

Protects engine cases, water pump and ignition cover from damage

Pre-drilled holes for easy access to lower frame cradle nut and bolt, and bottom engine mount hardware

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250

JGRMX SUZUKI RM-Z450 CARBON FIBER SKID PLATE MSRP: $299.95 Protect your Suzuki RM-Z450 engine cases, water pump and ignition cover with the carbon fiber skid plate. Made using multiple lays of 100% carbon fiber, the skid plate comes with rubber grommets and black anodized aluminum shoulder washers. The skid plate uses the same mounting holes as the OEM/stock plastic engine guards, making installation simple. This is the exact same skid plate that the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing racers use. Features Crafted from 100% carbon fiber

Comes with rubber grommets and aluminum shoulder washers installed

Protects engine cases, water pump and ignition cover from damage

Pre-drilled hole for radiator breather hose routing

Available for the 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

JGRMX SUZUKI CLUTCH COVER BY HINSON RACING MSRP: $169.99 Hinson Racing has an outstanding reputation for quality and performance. Hinson and JGRMX have teamed up to offer a Billetproof clutch cover that's laser etched with the JGR logo and used by the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team. The clutch cover improves heat dissipation, is stronger than stock, and is precision machined from billet T-6 aircraft quality aluminum to aerospace tolerances. An aluminum oil fill plug is included. Features Machined from billet T-6 aircraft quality aluminum

JGR and Hinson Racing logos laser etched on the cover

Includes aluminum oil fill plug

Cover improves heat dissipation and is stronger than stock

Used by the JGRMX factory race team

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

JGRMX SUZUKI CLUTCH SPRING KIT BY HINSON RACING 2019-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z250: $59.99

2018-‘20 SUZUKI RM-Z2450: $69.99 Manufactured by Hinson Racing, the Hi-Temp Clutch Spring Kit provide optimum hookup with minimum heat build-up. Developed to enhance the performance of any Hinson Clutch Component and your stock clutch alike, the spring kit works with all OEM parts. The springs are manufactured from high temperature steel and are highly resistant to losing their strength due to the high heat of today’s four-strokes. Features Race proven by the JGRMX race team

Springs manufactured from high temperature steel

Highly resistant to losing their strength due to high heat

Provide optimum hookup with minimum heat build-up

A must-have for increased horsepower engines, heavier riders, and/or deep track conditions

Work with all OEM parts

Suzuki RM-Z250 clutch spring kit contains five springs; Suzuki RM-Z450 kit contains six springs

JGRMX SUZUKI ADJUSTABLE PULL ROD MSRP: $279.99 The JGRMX adjustable pull rod is a sound investment. JGRMX offers four different pull rod length settings thanks to our adjustable pull rod design. Choose from stock length, all of the way to 1.5mm longer than the stock length (135mm). Length adjustments are in 0.5mm increments. This allows for fine-tuning of the bike’s handling characteristics. The longer pull rod is especially efficient in changing the rising rate of the rear end, thus preventing a wallowing sensation under a heavy load. The JGRMX Suzuki RM-Z250/RM-Z450 adjustable pull rod is machined out of billet 2024 aluminum, and then hard anodized for a brilliant color finish and durability. Every adjustable pull rod comes installed with bearings, seals and washers. Detailed instructions are included. Features Adjustable length allows for fine-tuning of the bike’s handling characteristics

Machined out of billet 2024 aluminum

Hard anodized for brilliant color finish and durability

Installed with bearings, seals and washers

Detailed instructions included

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

JGRMX SUZUKI CASE SAVER MSRP: $29.95 The JGRMX Suzuki case saver is designed specifically to protect the bike’s left-side engine case from damage. Laser cut out of high quality 6061 aluminum and hard anodized in a dark bronze color, the case saver is like buying insurance for your engine. The JGR logo is laser etched on the outer face. Shorter bolts replace the OEM/stock length bolts and are included. Used by the JGRMX factory race team. Features Constructed from 6061 aluminum

Hard anodized for added strength

JGR logo laser etched

Shorter bolts replace the OEM/stock length bolts

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450

JGRMX SUZUKI GRAPHICS KIT MSRP: $149.95 Dress up your Suzuki RM-Z250 or Suzuki RM-Z450 with the JGRMX Suzuki graphics kit. Made from 21 mil thick matte material, using Substance FLO Technology to eliminate bubbling, the graphics are very easy to install and extremely durable. The kit includes graphics for the shrouds, fenders, fork guards, airbox, swingarm, generic number plates and fuel tank cover. Features 21mil thick matte material, utilizing Substance FLO Technology, to help eliminate bubbles for easy application.

Kit includes graphics for the shrouds, fenders, fork guards, airbox, swingarm, fuel tank cover and generic number plate decals.

Made by Armored Graphix

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450 JGRMX SUZUKI SEAT COVER BY GUTS RACING MSRP: $69.90 Made by GUTS Racing, the high-tech diamond pattern gripper material provides excellent traction. The cover is formed to fit the seat for easier installation and sewn with high strength nylon thread for lasting durability. Six ribs have been sewn on for added strength and traction. JGR logo rubber patches on each side complete the race look. Features High-tech diamond pattern gripper material

Sewn with high strength nylon thread

Six ribs for strength and traction

JGR logo rubber patches on sides

Made by GUTS Racing

Available for the 2019-‘20 RM-Z250 and 2018-‘20 RM-Z450