ODI Products Now Available at Technical Touch | by: Press Release

Check out some ODI Products that are now available Technical Touch. For more information, visit www.technical-touch.com. New limited edition Emig Pro Lock-On ODI Grips in Revolution Colors Features Raised center JE logo pattern conforms to palms, improves padding, and reduces vibration

Extra-soft, undercut independent ribs deliver lateral & rotational traction

Alloy reinforced end caps provide extra durability against grip blowout

ODI exclusive locking clutch-side collar attaches the grip providing 360° of Security

Simple installation and removal without waiting for glue to dry

Throttle tube included with snap on cam to match more models

No safety wire required means longer grip life, even in the event of a crash

Kit provides cams for both two- and four-stroke applications

CFT Podium KTM OE Handlebar Features Perfect balance between strength and comfort

Constructed of 2014-T6 alloy for added strength

Bar pad included

6mm diameter

ODI at the MXGP Track With Jeremy Van Horebeek, ODI is represented in the top of the MXGP classification. Van Horebeek, who rides with a Half Waffle Lock-On Grip Set Pro, is currently in eighth place in the FIM Motocross World Championship. The Belgian rider for the French Honda SR Team is on his way to some good results and thanks to ODI he has the best grip.

The Dutch Huttenmetaal Yamaha Racing Team is also one of the teams on ODI grips.