ODI Products Now Available at Technical Touch

May 29, 2019 9:00am | by:
ODI Products Now Available at Technical Touch

Check out some ODI Products that are now available Technical Touch.

For more information, visit www.technical-touch.com

New limited edition Emig Pro Lock-On ODI Grips in Revolution Colors

Features

  • Raised center JE logo pattern conforms to palms, improves padding, and reduces vibration
  • Extra-soft, undercut independent ribs deliver lateral & rotational traction
  • Alloy reinforced end caps provide extra durability against grip blowout
  • ODI exclusive locking clutch-side collar attaches the grip providing 360° of Security
  • Simple installation and removal without waiting for glue to dry
  • Throttle tube included with snap on cam to match more models
  • No safety wire required means longer grip life, even in the event of a crash
  • Kit provides cams for both two- and four-stroke applications
  • unnamed_(78)
  • unnamed_(79)
  • unnamed_(4)

CFT Podium KTM OE Handlebar

Features

  • Perfect balance between strength and comfort
  • Constructed of 2014-T6 alloy for added strength
  • Bar pad included
  • 6mm diameter 

ODI at the MXGP Track

With Jeremy Van Horebeek, ODI is represented in the top of the MXGP classification. Van Horebeek, who rides with a Half Waffle Lock-On Grip Set Pro, is currently in eighth place in the FIM Motocross World Championship. The Belgian rider for the French Honda SR Team is on his way to some good results and thanks to ODI he has the best grip.

The Dutch Huttenmetaal Yamaha Racing Team is also one of the teams on ODI grips.

Look out for them on the track or in the paddock during an MXGP—the next one is in Orlyonok, Russia. See you there!

For more information, visit www.technical-touch.com