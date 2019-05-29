Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
MIPS Acquires Patent Rights and the Brand Fluid Inside

May 29, 2019 9:00am | by:

MIPS, the world leader in brain protection systems within helmet-based safety, has today entered into an acquisition agreement for assets that further enhances MIPS’ product offering and safety solutions. The acquisition comprises the brand Fluid Inside and related patent rights associated with a technology that addresses both linear and rotational motions to improve helmet protection. The acquired technology has been developed through a collaboration between Oblique Technology L.P. and the University of Ottawa in Canada, which are also the sellers in the transaction. The technology has so far been primarily integrated in helmets used in team sports. The acquisition also includes a limited number of customer agreements. 

The purchase price amounts to approximately USD 3.3 million payable in cash. In addition, an earn-out of a maximum of USD 2 million may become payable based on future net revenues from the acquired rights. The closing took place in immediate connection with the signing of the agreement. A broadening of MIPS’ patent rights is a strategically important step to strengthen MIPS’ total patent protection. The acquisition, however, is not expected to have any material impact on net sales or EBIT for MIPS during 2019.

“The acquisition is primarily part of our strategic plan to increase our patent protection and is an acknowledgment of our position as the world leader in brain protection systems within helmet-based safety,” says Max Strandwitz, CEO of MIPS. “We are also very enthusiastic about strengthening our relationship with University of Ottawa and to further increase our knowledge within team sports.”