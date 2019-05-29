MIPS Acquires Patent Rights and the Brand Fluid Inside

MIPS, the world leader in brain protection systems within helmet-based safety, has today entered into an acquisition agreement for assets that further enhances MIPS’ product offering and safety solutions. The acquisition comprises the brand Fluid Inside and related patent rights associated with a technology that addresses both linear and rotational motions to improve helmet protection. The acquired technology has been developed through a collaboration between Oblique Technology L.P. and the University of Ottawa in Canada, which are also the sellers in the transaction. The technology has so far been primarily integrated in helmets used in team sports. The acquisition also includes a limited number of customer agreements.

The purchase price amounts to approximately USD 3.3 million payable in cash. In addition, an earn-out of a maximum of USD 2 million may become payable based on future net revenues from the acquired rights. The closing took place in immediate connection with the signing of the agreement. A broadening of MIPS’ patent rights is a strategically important step to strengthen MIPS’ total patent protection. The acquisition, however, is not expected to have any material impact on net sales or EBIT for MIPS during 2019.

“The acquisition is primarily part of our strategic plan to increase our patent protection and is an acknowledgment of our position as the world leader in brain protection systems within helmet-based safety,” says Max Strandwitz, CEO of MIPS. “We are also very enthusiastic about strengthening our relationship with University of Ottawa and to further increase our knowledge within team sports.”