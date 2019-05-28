The sixth issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #187

“Way-more fun” Dovi talks his true passion: Andrea Dovizioso is one of the fastest motorcycle racers in the world and one of the biggest fans of motocross. We get the Ducati rider to talk us about his obsession.

wanting to eat it all: TKO opens up; MX2 title contender Thomas Kjer Olsen diced, sliced, and grilled on leading a world championship, moving to MXGP and trying to beat Jorge Prado.

wit's an island thing: 2019 TT; Peter Hickman talks through a 135mph lap of the Isle of Man and we speak to XL Moto’s Lee Johnston as the TT gets ready for another fortnight of speed.

adidas, Rev’it, Bautista: More!: Features, blogs, photos and products. Pages of info, insight, and much more inside, including Roland Brown’s review of Suzuki’s 2019 Katana update.