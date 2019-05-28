Cylinder Works Releases 2018 and 2019 Honda CRF 250R & RX Cylinder Kits

Cylinder Works cylinder kits for the '18-'19 Honda CRF 250R & 250RX are now available at your local dealer! We turn up the horsepower with a full line of kits including Standard/Stock Compression, High Compression, & Big Bore. Each of our kits come complete with the new cylinder, piston, rings, and gaskets to get back on the track or trail quickly!

Standard Bore Cylinder Kit

Our #CW10011K01 Standard Bore/Stock Compression cylinder kit is precision honed and comes with gaskets and seals for installation. Also included is a premium-quality Vertex piston kit with piston rings, wrist pin, and circlips. Compression ratio of 13.9:1.

Priced At $459.95