Recently retired LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, was this week’s guest on The Whiskey Throttle Show. Charlie spent nine years leading one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the world, spending a total of 43 years with the department. His career was amazing, but all he really wants to talk about is dirt bikes. Current LAPD officer and former supercross champion Damon Huffman also joined co-hosts David Pingree and Grant Langstonin the TLD Saloon to watch and we chatted with former factory rider-turned-cop Travis Baker during the DeCal Works Last Call.

You can also listen on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.