Round 2 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, May 25, at Fox Raceway at Pala.
Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT, with NBC Sports Network carrying second moto coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.
The seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
TV | Online Schedule
Pala
Fox Raceway at Pala - Pala, CA
* all times
|Qualifying
|May 25 - 1:15pm
|on
|1st Motos
|May 25 - 4:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|May 25 - 6:00pm
|on
FIM MOtocross World Championship
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of France
St. Jean d'Angely - St. Jean d'Angely, France
* all times
|MX2 Qualifying
|May 25 - 10:00am
|on
|MXGP Qualifying
|May 25 - 11:30am
|on
|MX2 Race 1
|May 26 - 7:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 1
|May 26 - 8:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|May 26 - 10:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|May 26 - 11:00am
|on
2019 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|47
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|43
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|38
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|36
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|35
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|47
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|43
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|36
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|36
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|33
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|285
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|251
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|197
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|175
|5
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|166
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|250
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|247
|3
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|193
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|170
|5
|Tom Vialle
|France
|164
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Other Links | Pro Motocross
125 All Star Series Entry List
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|7 am - 2 pm
|Will Call
|7:20 am - 7:35 am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:35 am - 7:50 am
|Chapel Service (Pro Pits)
|8 am - 8:15 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:20 am - 8:35 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 am - 8:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|8:45 am - 9 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:05 am - 9:20 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 am - 9:35 am
|Track Maintenance
|9:35 am - 9:45 am
|125 All Stars Practice
|9:50 am - 9:55 am
|250 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
|9:55 am - 10:10 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:15 am - 10:20 am
|250 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:20 am - 10:35 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:35 am - 10:50 am
|Track Maintenance
|10:45 am - 10:50 am
|450 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:50 am - 11:05 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:10 am - 11:15 am
|450 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
|11:15 am - 11:30 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:30 am - 11:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|11:45 am - 11:55 am
|125 All Stars Race
|12 pm - 12:10 pm
|250 Consolation Race
|12:15 pm - 12:25 pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:40 pm - 1 pm
|Opening Ceremonies
|1 pm - 1:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 pm - 1:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45 pm - 2 pm
|Podium Interviews
|2 pm - 2:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 pm - 2:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45 pm - 3 pm
|Podium Interviews
|3 pm - 3:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:10 pm - 3:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|3:45 pm - 4 pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4 pm - 4:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:10 pm - 4:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|4:45 pm - 5 pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5 pm - 5:30 pm
|Press Conference