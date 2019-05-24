Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Fox Raceway and MXGP

How to Watch Fox Raceway and MXGP

May 24, 2019 12:15pm

Round 2 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, May 25, at Fox Raceway at Pala.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT, with NBC Sports Network carrying second moto coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.

The seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

Pala

- Pala, CA

* all times
QualifyingMay 25 - 1:15pmon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosMay 25 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosMay 25 - 4:00pmon mav-tv
2nd MotosMay 25 - 6:00pmon nbc-sports
2nd MotosMay 25 - 6:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM MOtocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of France

- St. Jean d'Angely, France

* all times
MX2 QualifyingMay 25 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingMay 25 - 11:30amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1May 26 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1May 26 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2May 26 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2May 26 - 10:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP Race 2May 26 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2May 26 - 11:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany47
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO43
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM38
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA36
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC35
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL47
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY43
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK36
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France36
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL33
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy285
2Tim Gajser Slovenia251
3Gautier Paulin France197
4Clement Desalle Belgium175
5Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania166
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain250
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark247
3Henry Jacobi Germany193
4Jago Geerts Belgium170
5Tom Vialle France164
Full Standings

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Other Links | Pro Motocross

Live Timing

450 Entry List

250 Entry List

125 All Star Series Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

Teams

Ticket Info

General Info

Track Map

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7 am - 2 pmWill Call
7:20 am - 7:35 amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35 am - 7:50 amChapel Service (Pro Pits)
8 am - 8:15 am250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 am - 8:35 am250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:45 amTrack Maintenance
8:45 am - 9 am450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05 am - 9:20 am450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 amTrack Maintenance
9:35 am - 9:45 am125 All Stars Practice
9:50 am - 9:55 am250 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 am - 10:10 am250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 am - 10:20 am250 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 am - 10:35 am250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 am - 10:50 amTrack Maintenance
10:45 am - 10:50 am450 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 am - 11:05 am450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 am - 11:15 am450 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 am - 11:30 am450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 am - 11:45 amTrack Maintenance
11:45 am - 11:55 am125 All Stars Race
12 pm - 12:10 pm250 Consolation Race
12:15 pm - 12:25 pm450 Consolation Race
12:40 pm - 1 pmOpening Ceremonies
1 pm - 1:10 pm250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm250 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 2 pmPodium Interviews
2 pm - 2:10 pm450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm450 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 3 pmPodium Interviews
3 pm - 3:10 pm250 Class Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:45 pm250 Class Moto #2
3:45 pm - 4 pm250 Winners Circle
4 pm - 4:10 pm450 Class Sight Lap
4:10 pm - 4:45 pm450 Class Moto #2
4:45 pm - 5 pm450 Winners Circle
5 pm - 5:30 pmPress Conference

Other Links | MXGP

Live Timing

Race Day Schedule

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

General Info

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook