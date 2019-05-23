2019 AMA EnduroCross National Championship Series Canceled

The AMA EnduroCross Championship was sold to new promoters late last year, and for the last few months there have been rumors the series might not return at all for 2019. Today, an AMA press release confirmed that information:

The American Motorcyclist Association has been informed by the series promoter that there will be no national championship-level EnduroCross racing in 2019.

The promoter, WHR Motorsports informed the AMA that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2019 series has been canceled.

"The extreme off-road racing discipline is very important to the AMA as an organization and to many of our members," AMA Director of Racing Kevin Crowther said. "We will continue to work toward securing a promotional partner that meets the requirements for operating an AMA extreme off-road national championship series."

For more information about EnduroCross competition, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/Racing/Endurocross.

Racer X will continue to track this story and determine what it means for the riders in the series, and more.