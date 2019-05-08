Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2019 Suzuki RM-Z450 Garage Build

May 8, 2019 9:00am | by:

The 2019 RM-Z450 is a good bike with an abundance of potential, but there is certainly room for improvement from the stock setup. We could have gone all-in on this build, but I wanted to make changes that were the most cost-effective for those who pick up this machine.

 Products Used:

Pro Circuit

Race Piston, Suspension Revalve and Setup, Linkage    

www.procircuit.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Works Connection

Bike Stand, Axle Blocks, Engine Plugs, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Hour Meter and Mount, Radiator Braces, Brake Caps, Full Elite Perch, Oil Filter Cover, Skid Plate, Holeshot Device, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Pro Peg Ti Footpegs

www.worksconnection.com 

Dunlop

MX33 Front Tire (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear Tire (120/80-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com   

Polisport

Plastic Kit 

www.polisport.com

FCP Racing

Engine Mounts

www.fcpracing.com

VP Racing Fuel

U4.4 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com   

ODI

Grips, Oversized Bars 

www.odigrips.com

Light Speed

Carbon Chain Guide, Carbon Tank Cover 

www.lightspeedcarbon.com 

Factory Backing

Custom Graphics Kit 

www.factorybacking.com

Maxima Racing Oil 

Gear Oil, FFT Filter Oil, Pro Filter Air Filter

www.maximausa.com

Rekluse 

Full Clutch Kit 
www.rekluse.com

  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby003 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby006 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby014 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby009 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby030 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby008 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby029 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby025 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby027 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby010 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby011 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby022 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby021 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby012 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby023 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby013 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby024 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby001 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby015 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby002 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby018 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby026 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby005 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby016 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby017 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby019 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby004 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby028 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby007 Simon Cudby
  • 2019RMZ450GarageBuild-Cudby020 Simon Cudby

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.