Racer X Films: 2019 Suzuki RM-Z450 Garage Build
The 2019 RM-Z450 is a good bike with an abundance of potential, but there is certainly room for improvement from the stock setup. We could have gone all-in on this build, but I wanted to make changes that were the most cost-effective for those who pick up this machine.
Products Used:
Pro Circuit
Race Piston, Suspension Revalve and Setup, Linkage
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain
Works Connection
Bike Stand, Axle Blocks, Engine Plugs, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Hour Meter and Mount, Radiator Braces, Brake Caps, Full Elite Perch, Oil Filter Cover, Skid Plate, Holeshot Device, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Pro Peg Ti Footpegs
Dunlop
MX33 Front Tire (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear Tire (120/80-19)
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Polisport
Plastic Kit
FCP Racing
Engine Mounts
VP Racing Fuel
U4.4 Fuel
ODI
Grips, Oversized Bars
Light Speed
Carbon Chain Guide, Carbon Tank Cover
Factory Backing
Custom Graphics Kit
Maxima Racing Oil
Gear Oil, FFT Filter Oil, Pro Filter Air Filter
Rekluse
Full Clutch Kit
www.rekluse.com
ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT
Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.
ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES
Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.