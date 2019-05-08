Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
MX Preview Show: Episode 1, The 450 Class

May 8, 2019 12:05pm

The trials and tribulations of a grueling 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will surely spill over into the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which begins May 18th at Hangtown. As always, Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas provide your preview to the new season, with episode one running through the stacked list of contenders for the 450 National Championship. Can Eli Tomac make history with a three-peat? Is someone primed to stop him? We’ll only know for sure by August, but our panel is ready to make some picks today.

Thanks to our sponsors: Maxxis Tires, Fly Racing, 6D Helmets, EKS Brand, and Pro Taper.

For more information and to get your tickets for the 2019 season, visit www.promotocross.com.