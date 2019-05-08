The trials and tribulations of a grueling 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will surely spill over into the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which begins May 18th at Hangtown. As always, Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas provide your preview to the new season, with episode one running through the stacked list of contenders for the 450 National Championship. Can Eli Tomac make history with a three-peat? Is someone primed to stop him? We’ll only know for sure by August, but our panel is ready to make some picks today.

