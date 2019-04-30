GNCC Racing Announces Return of Yamaha's GNCC University on June 19-21

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Racer Productions, producer of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce the return of Yamaha's GNCC University at Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Yamaha's top off-road ATV and motorcycle racers, along with select other top riders in the industry, will be on hand as instructors for this riding school, beginning just before the AMSOIL Snowshoe GNCC, Round 8 of the 2019 GNCC season.

Led by Dean of Motorcycles, 7-Time AMA National Enduro Champion Randy Hawkins, this year's bike instructors include 5-Time AMA National Hare Scramble Champion Jason Raines, XC1 rider Ricky Russell, and WXC competitors Rachael Archer and Becca Sheets. Professor of ATVs, XC1 Pro class rider Johnny Gallagher will lead this year's Yamaha Racing ATV instructors, including 4-Time AMA National GNCC Champion Walker Fowler and 11-Time Women's Class Champion Traci Pickens.

"I have been involved with the Yamaha GNCC University since the day it started. It is a wonderful experience for my team and myself and we are proud to continue on with the AmPro Yamaha Team," said Hawkins. "I am super excited about the University and the effort that Yamaha is putting into this experience for the riders. My instructors are proud to be putting this back together and we hope to get another long run out of it."

The panel of professional instructors will head several groups of students according to bike size and riding level to ensure each student is learning with a group similar to his/her riding ability. Students will learn proper navigation of up hills, down hills, grass tracks, woods, rocks, and mud, as well as how to handle competitive starts. Students will also participate in lectures about sportsmanship, training, nutrition and mental preparation.

"We're super excited to be a part of bringing GNCC University back to where it originated years ago," said Steve Nessl, Yamaha's motorsports group marketing manager. "Snowshoe is an epic venue and GNCC U. is the perfect opportunity for budding racers to learn on- and off-course best practices from two- and four-wheel off-road legends."

Reservations are on a first-come first-serve basis as there are only 40 spots each for both the bike and ATV disciplines—totaling 80 spots. Students must provide their own equipment and be at least 8 years of age, and machines must be 85cc or larger.

GNCC University is in session from June 19-21, 2019. Tuition, room, and board-including meals throughout the school is $500 per student. Registration is now open through Snowshoe Mountain Resort. To reserve a spot, call Snowshoe Reservations at 877-441-4386—reservations accepted beginning May 8, 2019.

Round 5 of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized heads to Peru, Indiana, this weekend for the Yamaha Racing X-Factor Whitetails GNCC. For more information, go to www.gnccracing.com.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.