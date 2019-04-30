KTM Releases 2020 Motocross and Cross-Country Models | by: Press Release

Murrieta, CA—The world-beating KTM SX motocross range just got better. From the junior KTM 50 SX right up to the KTM 450 SX-F powerhouse, the model year 2020 KTM SX lineup, which will be arriving in North American dealers soon, has received refinements and performance updates to ensure these machines continue to dominate at the highest levels of racing. Based on the successful SX platform, the XC-F and XC models see the same refinements for 2020 and now feature further advancements in 2-stroke technology with the introduction of the Transfer Port Injection-equipped KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI. This exciting new lineup is more ready to race than ever.

When it comes to competing in the most prestigious championships around the world, this mantra is an important one to live by. KTM’s desire to win in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross continues to be demonstrated with outstanding performances in each series thanks to KTM’s focus on creating the sharpest weapons for the toughest battles. This ready to race mindset and development in the most challenging arenas is translated directly into our serial production models. Following on from last year’s ground-breaking introduction of a new KTM SX generation, the model year 2020 2-stroke KTM 125 SX, KTM 150 SX, and KTM 250 SX, and the 4-stroke KTM 250 SX-F, KTM 350 SX-F, and KTM 450 SX-F have received performance enhancing engine updates to ensure they remain at the forefront. These detailed refinements, that have been developed with KTM´s test riders in Europe and the U.S., along with factory racers around the globe, complement the high-quality serial components that the KTM SX range already boasts. The cross-country range has been equally updated for 2020 with advancements to the 4-stroke KTM 250 XC-F, KTM 350 XC-F, and KTM 450 XC-F. New for 2020, KTM has expanded its range of innovative TPI models with the introduction of the 2-stroke KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI. These exciting new machines offer the latest in fuel injection technology and provide unmatched performance and ease of use, further demonstrating KTM’s commitment to developing industry-leading technology. New graphics and colors give the SX and XC range a fresh look for the new season, while an E-starter and a map select switch with integrated traction control and launch control on 4-stroke machines, premium brakes supplied by Brembo, No-Dirt footpegs are fitted as standard to KTM’s class-leading lineup. High-quality exhaust systems, plastics and seats join the reworked WP XACT suspension with the proven AER technology, which offers enhanced handling for model year 2020. Designed by the very same engineers that are responsible for the bikes raced by the likes of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin, the KTM sportminicycle lineup continues to set the benchmark in out-of-the-crate performance for junior riders. For MY2020, the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX, and KTM 85 SX have a new look and feature the WP XACT suspension for precise handling and stability in the toughest motocross terrain.

All of the junior models boast premium components such as high-quality Formula brakes, a chromium molybdenum steel frame, ergonomically designed bodywork, NEKEN handlebars and high-performance engines. For model year 2020, the KTM 65 SX has a reworked ignition curve for improved performance, while the carburetor has been optimized for better power delivery. Its bigger brother, the KTM 85 SX, has a new transmission drive shaft fixing for safer sprocket fixation. The KTM 85 SX also has a reworked muffler with improved packing wool, which saves weight. In addition, a new 19”/16” wheel combination is available on the KTM 85 SX for 2020. “To be the consistent performer at any level of racing, you have to continue to progress in development,” said Joachim Sauer, KTM’s senior product manager offroad. “The work never stops—whether that’s here in Mattighofen, or with our engineers in the USA. The KTM SX range model year 2020 has received a number of updates to complement last year’s groundbreaking new generation models, and we can see that our continued efforts in development are paying off – our athletes both in Supercross and Motocross have enjoyed some fantastic results so far this season. Utilizing the same R&D team as their bigger brothers, the KTM sportminicycle models remain at the very forefront of junior racing competition with detailed refinements for MY2020.”