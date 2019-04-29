Listen: PulpMX/Racer X Live Show In New Jersey
April 29, 2019 1:20pm
Enjoy a wild, unfiltered night on the eve of the East Rutherford Supercross in front of a live audience of rabid supercross fans. Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas were joined by special guests Davey Coombs, Damon Bradshaw, and Barry Carsten.
The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show is coming to Las Vegas this Friday at The Space with special guest Ryan Villopoto.
A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets TheSpaceLV.com.