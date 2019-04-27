Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It's round 16 of Monster Energy Supercross, and the first race in 2019 that will come off of a break in the action. The traditional Easter weekend off came late this year, as this is just the third time in the history of supercross that riders had to compete for 15-straight weekends without getting one off.

Don't expect it to change much, because one weekend isn't enough for anyone to rapidly make gains. That's okay though, because this 2019 season has been exciting and unpredictable and there might be more of that in store. Cooper Webb is looking solid with an 18-point lead and only two races to go, but as he attempts to lock one of the more unexpected title runs, you only have to flash back to one year ago to see what could go wrong. Jason Anderson had an even bigger points lead with two races remaining until a broken front wheel at round 16 (in Salt Lake City) cost him a whole bunch of it, and made him sweat for the title in Las Vegas. Everything Webb has touched this year has turned to gold. Can his good fortune continue?

It's even wilder in 250SX East, as Austin Forkner is clinging to a three point lead over Chase Sexton and a seven-lap lead over hometown hero Justin Cooper. Forkner has a points lead, but he doesn't have an ACL. He did ride on Wednesday to test the knee and was able to do the obstacles, but obviously he's looking at a tall task to try to fend off two title contenders just three weeks after a major knee injury.

Weather will not be a big factor here. It rained all day yesterday for press day, but the track was covered, and today the weather is about perfect. This is soft dirt in general, though, so although this isn't a mud race expect the track to get rutted, soft and bumpy. If you're Forkner, that's not an awesome scenario.

To help preserve the track, today's free practice was cancelled, and the day will feature just two regular timed sessions. They're getting started right now so stay tuned to the feed and @racerxonline on social media for all the latest info.