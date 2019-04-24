Rekluse Introduces Oil Product Line
BOISE, Idaho—Rekluse is now offering Factory Formulated Oils to the off-road and V-Twin markets. Drawing upon 16 years of innovation and experience with clutches, these new oils have been engineered and tested to ensure they meet Rekluse’s high standards of performance. Rekluse Factory Formulated Oil is the perfect complement to any OEM or aftermarket clutch. All three oils are full synthetic and Rekluse Factory Certified for use with Rekluse auto and manual clutch systems.
“Our engineering team continuously researched, reviewed, and tested oil products in tandem with Rekluse clutch development,” said Rekluse national sales manager Patrick Koether. “By introducing Rekluse Oils, we are delivering proprietary formulas to meet the demands of a broad range of customers, both on- and off-road. We are proud to offer these new oils and we trust enthusiasts will have a great experience when choosing Rekluse Factory Formulated Oil.”
Rekluse Factory Formulated 10W-40 for 4-Stroke Engine
- Improved power transfer through the clutch
- Smoother shifting
- Reduced clutch heat for longer clutch life
- Designed for use in wet clutch systems (2T/4T)
- MSRP $18.99 / Liter
Rekluse Factory Formulated 20W-50 for 2-Stroke Transmission / 4-Stroke Engine
- Improved power transfer through the clutch
- Direct and consistent clutch feel
- Smoother shifting
- Designed for use in wet clutch systems (2T/4T)
- MSRP $18.99 / Liter
Rekluse Factory Formulated 20W-50 for V-Twin Primary
- Improved power transfer through the clutch
- Longer clutch life
- Smoother shifting
- MSRP $18.99 / Liter
All Rekluse oils meet API SL and JASO-MA2 standards and are Rekluse Factory Certified for optimal clutch performance.
For more information, visit rekluse.com/factory-formulated-oil.