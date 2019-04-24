Rekluse Introduces Oil Product Line

BOISE, Idaho—Rekluse is now offering Factory Formulated Oils to the off-road and V-Twin markets. Drawing upon 16 years of innovation and experience with clutches, these new oils have been engineered and tested to ensure they meet Rekluse’s high standards of performance. Rekluse Factory Formulated Oil is the perfect complement to any OEM or aftermarket clutch. All three oils are full synthetic and Rekluse Factory Certified for use with Rekluse auto and manual clutch systems.

“Our engineering team continuously researched, reviewed, and tested oil products in tandem with Rekluse clutch development,” said Rekluse national sales manager Patrick Koether. “By introducing Rekluse Oils, we are delivering proprietary formulas to meet the demands of a broad range of customers, both on- and off-road. We are proud to offer these new oils and we trust enthusiasts will have a great experience when choosing Rekluse Factory Formulated Oil.”

Rekluse Factory Formulated 10W-40 for 4-Stroke Engine