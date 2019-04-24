Works Connections Releases Elite Axle Block Kit

Cameron Park, CA—Consisting of a pair of CNC’d elite axle blocks, a titanium drive-side receiver and a square removal tool nut, the Elite Axle Block Kit converts your stock KTM or Husqvarna off-road or dual sport model’s rear axle from a fixed design into a floating type. KTM and Husqvarna Factory teams use this same floating type design on their race team bikes to improve traction as well as straight line stability and now those same benefits are available from this kit. Another key component is the integrated receiver post on each axle block that allows the use of a caliper to precisely measure and match the left and right axle block’s position. This assures exact alignment of the chain and sprocket so critical to prolonging chain and sprocket life. The axle block has an ultra-slim design, simple installation, and is offered in five vibrant color choices: blue, red, black, orange, and silver. Designed and manufactured in the USA.