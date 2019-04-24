Results Archive
Racer X Films: 1991 Honda CR250 Build

April 24, 2019 2:40pm | by:

The Rouse brothers picked up this bike from a friend and fellow industry guy. They paid a respectable price for it: $1,500. The bike was in good shape; it was about 95 percent original, the plastics still had the warning label on it from the factory, and the bike also came with the original seat cover. 

All in all, it was maintained very well and ran great, making the restore much easier than other builds the brothers have taken on. The two brothers rolled up their sleeves and got to work on the bike. Dane started tearing it down and Brent contacted his personal sponsors as well as Jay Clark for help to bring this RedBud edition build to life. 

This was the outcome of their work. Thank you to all companies who helped the Rouse brothers build this bike for Racer X. 

A very special thanks to www.perrismx.com.

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com
Top End Kit: Standard bore with Piston, Rings, Pin and Clips 
Complete engine gaskets 

Hot Rods 

www.hotrodsproducts.com
Rod Rebuild kit
Water pump rebuild kit
Main bearing/seal kit  

Lectron

www.lectronfuelsystems.com
Lectron high velocity Carb with throttle assy/Cable 

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com
Gnarly exhaust
Turbine Core Silencer

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX33 front
MX33 Rear                

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com
Steering stem bearing kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Swing arm Bearing rebuild kit
Wheel Bearing kit  

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit
Clutch Cable
Front & Rear caliper & master Cyl brake rebuilds & Brake pins

Fuel Star

www.fuel-star.com
Fuel Valve Assy 

VP Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com
C-12 Fuel mixed with Pump fuel

Mika Metals

www.mikametals.com
Handle Bars
Bar Mounts
Grips
Chain
Sprockets
Brake pads front & rear 

Dt1

www.dt1filters.com
Air Filter

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Bolts for complete bike
Chain Adjuster

Mid Cities Honda

www.midcitieshonda.com
OEM Honda Parts

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com
Front and rear brake cap
Rotating bar mount front brake
Hour Meter and Mount
Stand
Elite Clutch Perch
Front Brake Lever
Engine oil fill cap
Skid Plate
Brake Guard
Holeshot device

UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit
Frame Guard
Chain Guide
Chain Slider

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com
Custom Seat Cover
Seat Foam

Moto Tape

www.mototape.com
Frame tape

Too Tech

www.tootechracing.com
Suspension Valving & set up

Galfer

www.galferusa.com
Brake lines front and rear
Rotors

Magik Graphics

www.magiksc.com
Custom graphics 

Boyesen

www.boyesen.com
Reed cage
Clutch cover
Ignition cover
HPP cover
Super cooler water pump with cover 

Lucas Oil

www.lucasoil.com
Gear Oil
Pre Mix 

IMS

www.imsproducts.com
Pro Series foot pegs
Shifter 

Ke3 Restoration

Instagram: @ke3restoration
Vapor Blasting of entire motor, triple clamps, linkages, complete brake assemblies, brake lever  

Kordel Caro custom painting 

Instagram: @korsace
Custom painted helmet by privateer supercross racer Kordel Caro

Curry Custom Coatings

Instagram: @currycustomcoating
Cerakote coating of hubs and Brake Assy 

Follow the Rouse brothers on Instagram: @brentr553 and @rouse_763 and view their website www.brentrouse553.com.

About Pro Circuit

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

About Namura Technologies

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.