Pro Circuit Releases 2019 RM-Z250 Exhaust

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to announce the T-6 and Ti-6 line of exhaust systems are now available for the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 model. Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, Pro Circuit's line of exhaust systems for the new RM-Z250 model continue with improved performance RM-Z riders have come to know. Whether you choose to bolt on a Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System or the T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer, Pro Circuit has the performance exhaust you're looking for that delivers a little added confidence the next time you line up against your competition.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System

The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross or the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations. The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with a carbon fiber end-cap for a factory look. Top pro level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.

Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System

The Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road racers. It's the ideal system for AMA amateur events or any rider or racer looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. The Pro Circuit Ti-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System

The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road competition. Constructed from high strength stainless steel and aluminum, the T-6 offers the same improved performance as our Ti-6 System. The T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look but at a lower price. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer

The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high-quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.