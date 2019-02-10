Minneapolis, Minnesota, marked the sixth round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the opening round of the 250SX East Region.

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb grabbed his third win of the season last night and pulled within one point of new points leader Ken Roczen, who finished second. Marvin Musquin finished third on the night and sits fourth in points, two back of Roczen.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner took the win at the opening round of the 250SX East Region. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jordon Smith finished second. In just his second career supercross race, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper took third.

All six riders spoke with the media after the race: