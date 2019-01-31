450SX

JASON ANDERSON – ARM, RIB | OUT

Comment: Jason Anderson broke his arm and rib while practicing before Oakland. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss at least eight weeks.

JUSTIN BARCIA – TAILBONE | IN

Comment: Justin Barcia badly bruised his tailbone at Anaheim 2. It didn’t stop him from racing last week in Oakland. The team says he’s still sore but will race through it in San Diego.

BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Bloss is working on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after tearing his ACL before the season.

KYLE CHISHOLM – WRIST | IN

Comment: Chisholm sprained his wrist in the first turn at Anaheim 2. He wasn’t able to practice before Oakland but was able to tape it up and ride a few days this week. He’ll race through the pain in San Diego.

BEN LAMAY – LEG | IN

Comment: LaMay crashed in practice last week and tweaked his leg. He plans on being ready for San Diego.