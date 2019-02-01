Cypress, CA – Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., is proud to announce its 2019 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features an increase to nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing.

In addition to coverage of the AMA Professional Supercross and Motocross, National and Regional Amateur MX and Off-Road events, Yamaha has expanded its support of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series, with $467,350 available, almost five times as much as offered in 2018 for Yamaha bLU cRU GNCC racers. The Contingency Program also boasts increases in support to Yamaha bLU cRU riders in the American Flat Track (AFT) series, including those bLU cRU riders who will compete in the all-new AFT Production Twins class.

In addition to the professional championships, Yamaha continues to support the sport’s future stars at various national and regional amateur motocross races across the U.S., as well as the newly created “Supercross Futures” series.

“Our bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program has proven to be hugely popular, and this year, we’ve increased the program by 15%, with total funds of nearly $5 million available to Yamaha riders who excel in competition,” said Mike Guerra, Racing Department Manager for Yamaha. “We have made huge increases in all classes of the GNCC series, the largest off-road series in the country, by boosting the contingency for Yamaha bLU cRU riders fivefold for 2019! We also have increased our support of the American Flat Track (AFT) series, including its all-new Production Twins class and have also stepped forward to support the new Supercross Futures” series that focuses on emerging supercross talent.”

Riders who compete in supercross, motocross, flat track, or off-road aboard any qualified Yamaha motorcycles are invited to register for the 2019 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program.

All bLU cRU Contingency money will be paid directly to riders’ reloadable bLU cRU Debit Cards. In addition, each bLU cRU rider will receive a $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com, as well as discounts on Yamaha GYT-R parts and accessories.”

For complete details on how to register, along with specific information on which racing series, events, classes, and models are eligible, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page of the Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

For more Yamaha racing news, photos, and videos visit www.YamahaMotorsports.com/Racing.