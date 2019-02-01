Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Articles
OTOR Issue 183

February 1, 2019
The first 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #183

Supercross: A Colt from the Blu; meeting Yamaha’s 250SX star Colt Nichols and talking the route to the top in the merciless world of supercross.

THE DRAW: meeting Ryan Roadkill; the man behind some iconic and creative motorcycle art.

FROM THE ATOCHA TO THE ALGARVE:  thoughts from the Repsol Honda MotoGP team launch in Madrid and discussing the last swing of the door for Eugene Laverty? Tony Cairoli on 2019 & other MXGP news; the nine-times world champ says he’s out to win this year. Plus Prado, Watson, Simpson, Jonass and loads of Blogs, pics, and products.