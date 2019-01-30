There was once a day when the Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team didn’t enjoy the type of recognition they do today. But in recent years, the squad has made some impressive strides—they have support from American Honda, team rider Justin Brayton won the Daytona supercross last year, and their riders in general usually pull in significantly better results that they did just a few years ago. Before his crash and broken femur at Glendale, Malcolm Stewart was rounding into a genuine threat for race wins, and Vince Friese and Brayton continue to log solid results. Team Manager Tony Alessi has evolved from infamous moto-dad to respected veteran of the pits, and his rep is ratcheting upwards at the same rate as his team. We talked to Tony in Oakland to get his take on the team’s exceptional progress. Racer X: The team has made a lot of gains and has taken some exceptionally large steps in the last couple years. What are your thoughts on this progress?

Tony Alessi: The progress of the team over the last three years has been a steady pursuit of just being a little better every year. Making those refinements and learning from the year before. We’re also very loyal to our riders, and we work really hard on improving them, improving the bike for them, and improving the look and image of the team. These are all things that are always a work in progress. It’s always a work in progress, and we’re getting better every year. We’re not looking to make leaps and bounds at a time. We’re looking to improve at a gradual rate. Are there pitfalls to the leaps and bounds way of doing things?

If you try to go too big too soon it’s like a balloon. It pops. We’re building our relationship with Honda year by year and gaining their trust in what we do. Obviously we work closely with them when it comes to riders and technical areas of the bike. Having the opportunity to ride at their facility, getting riders on the same components, and all of these things, it makes a huge difference. All the guys are on a very high-level Showa suspension program now. Those are just some of the things that add up. At the end of the day we’re all out here racing for tenths [of a second] on the track.

"It’s always a work in progress, and we’re getting better every year. We’re not looking to make leaps and bounds at a time. We’re looking to improve at a gradual rate." Photo Courtesy of BrownDogWilson

Leaps and bounds or not, from the outside looking in it sure looks as though you have made some leaps and bounds recently.

Well at one point we were a ninth to fifteenth team. Then all of a sudden we got closer to being a top ten team. Then we became a top five team. Now we’re, with the addition of Malcolm Stewart and Justin Brayton winning last year, we’re trying to find ourselves in the top three and four. So if you go a few years back when we were thirteenth or fourteenth, and now all of a sudden we’re fifth or sixth, it does look like leaps and bounds. But in the real word we’ve just been working on steadily getting better. Talk about a normal work day for you. What does a day in the life of Tony Alessi entail?

My wife leaves for work at four o’clock in the morning so I’m up pretty early. Then I have two daughters I take care of and I get them going at roughly five to six-thirty. Then grandma comes over and takes care of the kids and I go to work. I make sure I have all the mechanics ready to go, all the materials we’re working with ready to go, I make sure the riding facility is ready to go, and coordinate with the riders. A lot of that can get accomplished during the standard two-hour drive to the test track. Then you get to the track and we usually have something or another to test during the day, but obviously at the same time we’re trying to get the riders through their motos, which they have to accomplish each day. When that’s concluded it’s the drive back. We prep the bikes, which is a process in itself, and do it all over again the next day. So you begin the day with a grind, then you go grind, then you finish it all off with a grind.

Yes. You’re totally committed, even after all these years in this sport.

If you’re going to be involved in this sport you have to be completely committed. There is no halfway, it’s not possible. You have to be all in.

