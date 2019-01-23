Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit Racing is synonymous with success in this sport, but through the company’s rise to the top, Jim “Bones” Bacon was always there at Mitch’s side, working the suspension end while Payton handled the horsepower.
At the end of the 2018 season, though, Bones called it a career. While he is quite honest about not wanting the spotlight, a career as long and successful as his deserves it.
So David Pingree and Grant Langston pinned Bones down for an episode of The Whiskey Throttle Show. The legendary suspension tuner talked about his start in the sport, told stories about the race team, and shared the three interactions with Roger DeCoster that changed his life. It’s a great listen and Bones even gives some sage advice on suspension setup for the average rider.
Want to get an understanding of just how accomplished Bones is within the motocross community? There was a list, compiled by Bones and his Pro Circuit family, that attempts to recollect every pro racer he’s ever built suspension for. The list of names is staggering and it begins to shed light on the depth of Bones impact on the sport over the years. For those who were around in the 1980s and 1990s it will be like taking a walk down memory lane. Even for new fans, you’ll note how many of today’s top riders have spent time working with him.
As Bones begins his life as a retired and married man, we wish him the very best. And something tells me we’ll still be seeing him around the races here in southern California for a while yet. Well, that or on the edge of Big Bear lake with a fishing pole.
Meanwhile, take a scroll through the list of over 600 riders Bones has worked with.
You can listen to the show with Bones now on iTunes, Stitcher, and Spotify. Or, if you rather watch it, go to YouTube and search The Whiskey Throttle Show.
|1. Abbatoye Ryan
|141. Dimond Micky
|2. Abbott Destry
|142. Dirks Drey
|3. Abrigo Ryan
|143. Dobb James
|4. Adams Cody
|144. Dostal Jiri
|5. Adams Nate
|145. Dubach Doug
|6. Adams Troy
|146. Duff Ryan
|7. Ames Zach
|147. Dunaway Charlie
|8. Albertson Jimmy
|148. Durham Darryn
|9. Albertyn Greg
|149. Dunlop Mike
|10. Alessi Jeff
|150. Easly Mark
|11. Alessi Mike
|151. Eastman Matt
|12. Albrecht Joel
|152. Edmonson Paul
|13. Alldredge Chris
|153. Edwards Brian
|14. Allen P.A
|154. Edwards Jason
|15. Anaya Andy
|155. Eickel James
|16. Anderson Cassidy
|156. Elliot Travis
|17. Anderson Eric
|157. Esposito Shane
|18. Anderson Jason
|158. Evennou Nicholas
|19. Andrews Fred
|159. Evens Tyler
|20. Anstie Max
|160. Facciotti Coltan
|21. Antunez Buddy
|161. Faith Gavin
|22. Archer Tony
|162. Farnell Kyle
|23. Armstrong Matt
|163. Fasnacht Kylie
|24. Armstrong Zeb
|164. Felts Billy
|25. Ashburn Jordan
|165. Ferris Dean
|26. Ashcraft Dan
|166. Ferry Timmy
|27. Audette Gannon
|167. Fiddler Jake
|28. Bach Chris
|168. Filmore Chris
|29. Baggett Blake
|169. Fisher Derrick
|30. Bajza Danny
|170. Foley Kevin
|31. Baker Jeff
|171. Folks Brian
|32. Baker Travis
|172. Fonseca Ernesto
|33. Bakken Andy
|173. Font Agustin
|34. Balbi Antonio
|174. Forkner Austin
|35. Bamburg Beau
|175. Fowler Terry
|36. Barnett Mark
|176. Frank Billy
|37. Barrett David
|177. Fredette Jeff
|38. Bartram Kenny
|178. Freeburg Zach
|39. Bartz Brandon
|179. Frenette Jason
|40. Bayle Michel Jean
|180. Friese Vince
|41. Beavers Dayton
|181. Gaddis Jimmy
|42. Bell Mike
|182. Gains Nick
|43. Bentley Shae
|183. Galamba Adrian
|44. Bertram Dave
|184. Gall Steven
|45. Bier Mike
|185. Gardiner Jayme
|46. Birdwell Ty
|186. Garrison Bobby
|47. Blair Daniel
|187. Garro Kyle
|48. Blair Vincent
|188. Gavlak Chirs
|49. Blose Chris
|189. Geiger Tarah
|50. Blose Michael
|190. Gibson Jeff
|51. Bogard Charley
|191. Glass Jeff
|52. Bogle Justin
|192. Glover Broc
|53. Bolley Frederic
|193. Goerke Matt
|54. Bonds Bobby
|194. Gonzalas Mercedes
|55. Boni Matt
|195. Gonzalas Pedro
|56. Boniface Steve
|196. Goodman Grayson
|57. Book Donnie
|197. Gosnell Matt
|58. Borkenhagen Sean
|198. Gosselaar Chris
|59. Bowen Greg
|199. Gosselaar Drew
|60. Bowen Keith
|200. Gracyk Gavin
|61. Bowers Tyler
|201. Grant Josh
|62. Bowyer Andy
|202. Gravett Kevin
|63. Boynton Beau
|203. Green Blake
|64. Braasch John
|204. Grey Brian
|65. Brabec Ricky
|205. Gridder Andy
|66. Braun Clint
|206. Griffith Eric
|67. Breker Goat
|207. Haaker Colton
|68. Brewer Ashley
|208. Hackly Sean
|69. Brooks Larry
|209. Hadsel Tyson
|70. Brown Brian
|210. Hagseth Brad
|71. Brown Chris
|211. Hahn Tommy
|72. Brown Mike
|212. Hahn Will
|73. Brown Scott
|213. Halcomb Charles
|74. Browne Jarred
|214. Hall Brakken
|75. Brozovich Nick
|215. Hallgath Eric
|76. Buckelew Justin
|216. Hamblin Sean
|77. Buehl Jeromy
|217. Hamel Danny
|78. Burkhart Mark
|218. Hamel Dave
|79. Burmeister Tyson
|219. Hammaker Seth
|80. Burns Austin
|220. Hampshire Marisa
|81. Burnworth Scott
|221. Hansen Josh
|82. Button Jimmy
|222. Harden Brent
|83. Calkins Cole
|223. Harden Brock
|84. Campbell Johnny
|224. Harrison Tommy
|85. Canard Trey
|225. Hart Carey
|86. Canoy Craig
|226. Hayden Nicky
|87. Cantrell Sean
|227. Hayes Jacob
|88. Capt Jeff
|228. Healy Mike
|89. Carmichael Ricky
|229. Hedden Jeff
|90. Carpenter Jack
|230. Hengeveld Steve
|91. Carpenter Paul
|231. Henry Doug
|92. Carson Tom
|232. Hewitt Hunter
|93. Caselli Kurt
|233. Hibbert Tucker
|94. Casillas Jesse
|234. Hickey Gunner
|95. Castillo Dave
|235. Hicks Jeff
|96. Chamberlain Mike
|236. Hill Josh
|97. Chiapuzio Doug
|237. Hill Justin
|98. Chiodi Alessio
|238. Hines Kevin
|99. Chisholm Kyle
|239. Hodges Hannah
|100. Chisholm Cody
|240. Hodges Travis
|101. Cianciarulo Adam
|241. Hoeft Darrin
|102. Clark Ryan
|242. Hoeft Justin
|103. Clark Shawn
|243. Hoffmaster Tommy
|104. Clowers Tommy
|244. Hollond Rusty
|105. Cody Anna
|245. Hooker Mike
|106. Cody Quinn
|246. Houg Aaron
|107. Coisy Ben
|247. Hough Kurt
|108. Collier Mike
|248. Howerton Kent
|109. Collier Sean
|249. Hudson Jacki
|110. Commans Zac
|250. Huffman Ryan
|111. Cooper Danny
|251. Hughes Amber
|112. Coppins Josh
|252. Hughes Ryan
|113. Corder Mike
|253. Hunnicutt Ted
|114. Cortez Paul
|254. Hunter Chris
|115. Covington Thomas
|255. Inda Matt
|116. Craig Christian
|256. Israel Jeremas
|117. Craig Mike
|257. Izzi Nico
|118. Cram Scott
|258. Jarrett Jimmy
|119. Creson Kasie
|259. Jarrett Nick
|120. Crumb Ray
|260. Jefferson Andy
|121. Cunningham Kyle
|261. Jesseman Brandon
|122. Currie Paul
|262. Jobe George
|123. Currier Landon
|263. Johns Aaron
|124. Dally Spencer
|264. Johnson Brian
|125. Davalos Martin
|265. Johnson Casey
|126. Davenport Nathan
|266. Johnson Chad
|127. Davis Craig
|267. Johnson Chris
|128. Davis Ty
|268. Johnson Isaiah
|129. Day Aaron
|269. Johnson Keith
|130. Day John
|270. Johnson Kevin
|131. Deatley Sam
|271. Johnson Ricky
|132. Decker Craig
|272. Jonan Dennis
|133. Deegan Brian
|273. Jones Gary
|134. Dehaan Doug
|274. Jones Kenneth
|135. Dehoop Todd
|275. Jones Mike
|136. Demaria Eves
|276. Kady Ty
|137. Dement Jeff
|277. Kain Derrick
|138. Demuth Josh
|278. Kain Drew
|139. Dietrich Ricky
|279. Kamo David
|140. Dillon Jeff
|280. Kargola “ox” Jeff
|281. Kastrin Dax
|421. Penhall Connor
|282. Katin Mike
|422. Penhall Ryan
|283. Kawell Jason
|423. Peribinos Paul
|284. Kawell Jeff
|424. Perolio Sean
|285. Keefe Bill
|425. Perry Jim
|286. Keefe Tyler
|426. Pestana Jeff
|287. Keegan Brian
|427. Peterhansel Stephan
|288. Keeney Justin
|428. Peters Kyle
|289. Keeny Cory
|429. Pichon Michael
|290. Kehoe Erick
|430. Pilkington Devon
|291. Keller Jojo
|431. Pingree David
|292. Kerr Jonathan
|432. Pinsin Scotty
|293. Keys Jimmy
|433. Plessinger Scott
|294. Kiedrowski Mike
|434. Potter Rusty
|295. King Daryl
|435. Pourcel Sebastien
|296. Kiniry Bob
|436. Pourcel Christophe
|297. Klatt Dusty
|437. Preston Travis
|298. Kobush Lance
|438. Price Sara
|299. Krause Paul
|439. Pugmire Trent
|300. Kurosky Riley
|440. Pustelak Jeff
|301. Lacey Tiger
|441. Pustelak Tim
|302. Lamoine Matt
|442. Ramsey Nathan
|303. Lamson Steve
|443. Rand Greg
|304. Lange Darcy
|444. Rattray Tyla
|305. Langdon Tim
|445. Reardon Dan
|306. Langford Jason
|446. Rebeaud Matt
|307. Langston Grant
|447. Redondi Giacomo
|308. Laninovich Billy
|448. Reed Chad
|309. Lanza Jamie
|449. Reed Chase
|310. Lapaglia Michael
|450. Regal Kyle
|311. Larocco Mike
|451. Renner Ricky
|312. Larsen Nate
|452. Renzland Luke
|313. Larsen P.J
|453. Revell Chase
|314. Lawrence Jason
|454. Reyes Rene
|315. Lawrence Phil
|455. Reynard Robbie
|316. Lechien Ronnie
|456. Reynolds Jeff
|317. Lee Troy
|457. Riley Travis
|318. Lehman Oakley
|458. Robinson Jesse
|319. Leisk Jeff
|459. Rodriguez Anthony
|320. Leocata Nico
|460. Roeseler Larry
|321. Lewis Kyle
|461. Rojjas Edguardo
|322. Lichtle Josh
|462. Roncada Stephan
|323. Liles Billy
|463. Ryan Rick
|324. Lind Robert
|464. Sanayei Darian
|325. Lindsey Arron
|465. Satchwell Tania
|326. Lipanovich Sean
|466. Savage Blake
|327. Lively Blair
|467. Savatgy Joey
|328. Locurcio Lorenzo
|468. Sawyer Tanner
|329. Lopez Eduardo
|469. Saylor Jacob
|330. Lord Dylan
|470. Schmidt Nick
|331. Lusk Ezra
|471. Schmitt Donny
|332. Lusk Shane
|472. Schnell Eric
|333. Lytle Casey
|473. Schnell Greg
|334. Maanneh Badder
|474. Schwartz Dilan
|335. Maasberg Carl
|475. Searle Tommy
|336. Mace Justin
|476. Seely Cole
|337. Mace Kyle
|477. Sellards Broc
|338. Madsen Marty
|478. Semar Alley
|339. Maier Teddy
|479. Semics Gary
|340. Manley Brian
|480. Sewell Travis
|341. Marchbanks Garrett
|481. Sheak Scott
|342. Marley Johnny
|482. Shealy Kristy
|343. Marshel James
|483. Sheldon Victor
|344. Martin Jacob
|484. Shimp Johnathan
|345. Martin Jeremy
|485. Shoen Brady
|346. Masterpool Jake
|486. Short Andrew
|347. Mataisavich Jeff
|487. Short John
|348. Matson Dean
|488. Shue Matt
|349. Maximoff Matt
|489. Silveira Blaine
|350. May Earl
|490. Simmit Rick
|351. McCormick Jason
|491. Simon Scott
|352. McCrummen Eric
|492. Smail Lance
|353. McElrath Shane
|493. Smith Craig
|354. McElyaa Alex
|494. Smith Danny
|355. McFarlane Andrew
|495. Smith Justin
|356. McGavern Brian
|496. Smith Less
|357. McGourty Donnie
|497. Smith Travis
|358. McGrath Jeremy
|498. Smith Zeb
|359. Mckenzie Billy
|499. Somo Ray
|360. McLear Eric
|500. Sorby Eric
|361. McMurrich Justin
|501. Soule Justin
|362. Mercier Billy Joe
|502. Stapleton Dennis
|363. Metcalf Brett
|503. Starling Justin
|364. Metcalf Nick
|504. Staton Rex
|365. Metzger Mike
|505. Steel Josh
|366. Meusling Eric
|506. Steinke Gared
|367. Meusling John
|507. Stevenson Denny
|368. Meyers Nick
|508. Stewart James
|369. Miller Chuck
|509. Stewart Malcolm
|370. Miller Clayton
|510. Stewart Ronnie
|371. Miller Dustin
|511. Stewart Trevor
|372. Miller Henry
|512. Strang Josh
|373. Millsaps Davie
|513. Sjoberg Tyler
|374. Moates Marty
|514. Stone Brian
|375. Monk Jon Boy
|515. Storbeck Danny
|376. Monks Trevor
|516. Street Jonah
|377. Morain Todd
|517. Stroupe Austin
|378. Morris Charlie
|518. Summers Justin
|379. Morais Ryan
|519. Summers Scott
|380. Morro Joshua
|520. Summey Josh
|381. Mosig Kade
|521. Surratt Willy
|382. Moss Jake
|522. Sweat Joshua
|383. Murphy Matt
|523. Sweetland Garth
|384. Musgrave Willy
|524. Swink Brian
|385. Natvig Derrick
|525. Taft Bradley
|386. Neese Jim
|526. Tarantino Josh
|387. Nelson Jesse
|527. Taylor Cameron
|388. Nelson Steve
|528. Taylor Rich
|389. Newmac Gene
|529. Tedder Dakota
|390. Nicoletti Phil
|530. Tedder Matt
|391. Nigth Keith
|531. Tedder Myles
|392. Norman Kendal
|532. Tedesco Geo
|393. Northrop Jeff
|533. Tedesco Ivan
|394. Oehlhof Joe
|534. Terlecki Ryan
|395. Ogilvie Bruce
|535. Thacker Michael
|396. O'Mara Johnny
|536. Thomas Jason
|397. Ondas Dave
|537. Thompson R.J
|398. Osbo Paul
|538. Tichner Ronnie
|399. Owens Jace
|539. Tickle Broc
|400. Owens Richie
|540. Tickle Carson
|401. Pagel Sean
|541. Tonus Arnaud
|402. Palmer Cliff
|542. Torrance Chris
|403. Palmer Shawn
|543. Torrenteras Edgar
|404. Papworth Kris
|544. Tortelli Sebastian
|405. Parson Doug
|545. Townley Ben
|406. Parsons Tom
|546. Trettel Ian
|407. Partridge Jason
|547. Tripes Marty
|408. Partridge Kyle
|548. Tripes Mike
|409. Pascarella Jimmy
|549. Truman Dan
|410. Pastrana Travis
|550. Trussardi Luca
|411. Patterson Jessica
|551. Turner Ron
|412. Pauk Jan
|552. Twitch
|413. Payne Billy
|553. Udall Colton
|414. Pearson David
|554. Ulvin Danny
|415. Pearson Nick
|555. Upshaw Jason
|416. Pearson Russ
|556. Urseth Rhett
|417. Pederson Chad
|557. Valade Randy
|418. Peeper Kelby
|558. Vallejo Eric
|419. Peick Weston
|559. Van Stee Dana
|420. Penhall Bruce
|560. Veracka Paul
|561. Vialle Frederick
|562. Villopoto Ryan
|563. Villopoto Tyler
|564. Vines Trever
|565. Vohland Tallon
|566. Vohland Tyson
|567. Vuckson Stephen
|568. Waddington Joe
|569. Wade Patrick
|570. Wageman Robbie
|571. Wageman Russ
|572. Walch Kellon
|573. Walker Matt
|574. Wallace Ryan
|575. Ward Jeff
|576. Ward Larry
|577. Watkins Scott
|578. Watts Tommy
|579. Weeck Tommy
|580. Weigand Timmy
|581. Weimer Jake
|582. Weisenfels Josh
|583. Wentland Jesse
|584. Wey Nick
|585. Wharton Blake
|586. Wharton Mason
|587. Wharton Tyler
|588. Whitley Billy
|589. Wiggins Dana
|590. Williams Cody
|591. Williams Zach
|592. Willoh Jeff
|593. Wilson Dean
|594. Windham Kevin
|595. Woodford Chuck
|596. Woods Josh
|597. Woods Nathen
|598. Woolsey Brad
|599. Wray Justin
|600. Wundrack Mark
|601. Yancey Kelley
|602. Yannitelli Sam
|603. Yentzer Jeff
|604. Zitterkopf Greg
|605. Zofchak Brett