According to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team, Joey Savatgy was diagnosed with a concussion last night following a crash in his heat race at round two of the championship in Glendale, Arizona.

The crash was not caught on TV, but NBC cameras did show Savatgy talking with the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit staff following the crash. He did not return for the LCQ.

According to the concussion program for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, “If concussion is suspected, the rider is required to go directly to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. The athlete is not allowed to return to practice and/or racing until additional testing is performed.”

We will update Savatgy’s status for round three of the championship once more information is available.