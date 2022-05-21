Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Full Schedule

2022 GNCC Racing

The John Penton - WXC Results

Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH US United States

May 21, 2022

Newsletter Sign-Up

WXC Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tayla Jones 02:08:26.120 Yass Australia Husqvarna
2Brandy Richards 02:09:55.498 KTM
3Rachael Archer 02:10:01.980 New Zealand Yamaha
4Korie Steede 02:12:45.450 Beloit, OH United States KTM
5Mackenzie Tricker 02:19:46.299 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
6Prestin Raines 02:26:19.650 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
7Marina Cancro 02:39:52.975 Huntington, NY United States Yamaha
8Sheryl B Hunter 02:08:46.299 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
9Kayla Oneill 02:09:34.998 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
10Taylor Johnston 02:11:47.556 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now