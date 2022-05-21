2022 GNCC Racing
The John Penton - WXC Results
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH US
May 21, 2022
WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|02:08:26.120
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|02:09:55.498
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|02:10:01.980
|Yamaha
|4
|Korie Steede
|02:12:45.450
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|5
|Mackenzie Tricker
|02:19:46.299
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|6
|Prestin Raines
|02:26:19.650
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|7
|Marina Cancro
|02:39:52.975
|Huntington, NY
|Yamaha
|8
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:08:46.299
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|9
|Kayla Oneill
|02:09:34.998
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|10
|Taylor Johnston
|02:11:47.556
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM