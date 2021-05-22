Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
2021 GNCC Racing

John Penton - Overall Results

Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round

Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH US United States

May 22, 2021

Overall Results

Rider Hometown Bike
1Andrea Adamo Italy
