2024 Progressive GNCC Racing
The General - XC3 Pro-Am ResultseMTB Round 1
March 8, 2024
XC3 Pro-Am Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jhak Walker
|02:26:11.868
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|2
|Dustin S Simpson
|02:35:39.691
|Oakboro, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|02:37:30.820
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|4
|Dakoda Devore
|02:10:23.234
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|5
|Joe Schriver
|02:30:19.599
|Turentum, PA
|Yamaha
|DNF
|Sawyer Carratura
|00:00:00.000
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha