“I think as we talk about like, that's where I try and I do feel like I excel, or my bad races are usually never that bad. So, every championship season is different. I mean, you're going to have guys that start hot, you're going to have guys that start cold. And as we know, and I think I've made a career out of that as being in it over 17 [races] is the big thing, right. And you want to chase wins. You want to chase podiums, you want to do all that. But for me, it's the long haul. Staying healthy, staying consistent, being there at the end when you actually have the chance to wrap it up or be in that fight. And like I said, every year but one, the last six or seven I've been in that position. So yeah, I look forward to those kind of long, dog fights. And the goal's obviously start strong. I've never won Anaheim, so that'd be something that one of these days I'd love to do.”

The mental fortitude it takes to never count himself out, even when things are going poorly, is why Webb is a three-time champ. “I mean, I definitely am one that I think I can turn the corner pretty fast in the sense of like, if I don't qualify well or if I have a bad heat or even maybe sometimes halfway through the main, if I'm not riding good, I'm able to adjust. But I think just through trial and tribulation, right, you have a lot of great years, but then you learn a lot in your bad years in my opinion, or being injured and just the trials, like you said, with this sport. So yeah, I think for me it's just something that comes with maybe racecraft or just my mentality of like, ‘I'm never out of it.’ And I truly believe that until the checkered flag is waved that it's never over. And yeah, I've been able to make a career out of having that mentality.”

But what about the mentality of teaching an old dog new tricks? This is one of the reasons Webb likes training with the young 250 riders at Star. “I mean, it's hard. I'm kind of stuck in my ways to a degree, right? The body don't move like it used to, but we still work on that. I mean, that's something that's obviously very implemented at Star is, we train, we do our motos, but then we're really working on technique, and we see the future of that, right? I ride with Cole Davies every day and I think he's one of the most technically sound riders there is. And so we're always improving there. And obviously still continuing, for me, the whoops, I think, is an area where we continue to strive to be better. And yeah, you still learn as you go, even at 30 and winning three. There's always ways to be better.”

So, there you have it, even if it takes a few races for Webb and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to get the new bike working properly, don’t sweat it, because you know he won’t be. If history has anything to say about the future, which it usually does, then Cooper Webb will be fighting for the 2026 Supercross Championship at the closing rounds, just like he always does.