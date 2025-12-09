The Honda HRC Progressive team sent three of their four riders to the SMX Media Days on Tuesday. With Jo Shimoda continuing to recover from his recent crash and back surgery, Jett and Hunter Lawrence joined Chance Hymas to represent the factory Honda effort to preview the Monster Energy SMX World Championship.
Right off the bat, Jett and Hunter Lawrence were both in a better mental head space this go round after last year they came in feeling pressure from online keyboard warriors. Jett’s usual goofy self was more on display again and Hunter, usually the guy right in the middle of not being too high on the good things and not being too low on the bad things, was dissecting his rookie 450SX season earlier this year. And while both Lawrences came up short of making it through the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season healthy and winning the 450SX title, they each learned a good bit they can put towards making a run at the ’26 SX title fight.
Jett’s first 450SX race with the #1 on his bike was tough as he was stuck on a Tuff Block, dead last in the first turn. He finished 12th on the new generation CRF450R, with his older brother finishing just one position ahead of him in 11th. Jett would get on track quickly with a second to Eli Tomac at the San Diego SX just one week later, then earn his first win of the season at the Anaheim 2 SX main event that followed. The #1 then started the Glendale SX with two second-place finishes in the Triple Crown before he dabbed his knee in a right-hand turn on the opening lap of the third sprint race. That mistake cost him the remainder of his SX season. It was a short-lived title defense and Jett Lawrence’s first season-ending since turning pro.
“Rough start, but like, you couldn't really do much,” he said. “I just dabbed a leg and ended up doing something. So, I just got to be smarter with some things, knowing where to go and where not to.”
Hunter’s 11th was followed by three fifth-place finishes before a crash and shoulder injury at the Tampa SX would end his SX season as well.
That race against Tomac will be remembered in the history books forever as clashing of two SMX legends.
This year there are no real changes to their programs. Actually, no changes at all. That brings less testing required and a calmness to start the new season. Think about Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac (two other pre-season title favorites alongside the Lawrences and Cooper Webb) who are both on new times and bikes come A1. For the Lawrences, yes, they can continue to improve. But they are all locked in with their settings ready to come out swinging instead of searching for a strong base. Jett noted they had 17 (!) test days last year before supercross. This year, not nearly as many.
“Yeah, last year I think we had 17 test days before A1, where this time we only had a couple,” he said. “So, it's a lot less hectic with testing days, but it's a lot calmer and we're looking forward just for the year to start honestly and get underway.”
Jett’s main goal is to get through the entire calendar year of racing. He has yet to do so while on a 450 full-time. We all know what he did once he got back riding this summer en route to the Pro Motocross and 450SMX titles. Now the question is can he get that #1 450SX plate back?
“I mean, I feel like obviously winning's very enjoyable. But when things are a little harder to reach, it makes that little thing...you enjoy it a lot more,” Jett Lawrence said. “If you just keep winning, winning, winning, winning doesn't get as exciting, you know, like you're just like, okay, yeah, this is just it is what it is. Like in supercross, it's a lot harder to [win], you gotta do a lot of things right to put a win together because it is so difficult and there is so many athletes out there right now in the 450 class that are very well. And supercross I definitely say wins mean a lot more, a lot harder. And like you said, the competitive[ness] is very, very big in supercross, so we're looking forward to it.”
As for Hunter Lawrence, he knows he has a lot of work to do before his name is in the history books alongside his brother and the likes of Tomac and Webb. But the hay is in the barn and the #96 is ready to go.
“I think this year I'm in a better position and I'm a better rider, more experienced,” Hunter Lawrence said. “I feel like we've improved the bike a lot of things we didn't have sorted out last year coming into supercross until like third round of outdoors, some serious stuff. So, that was good. And then, yeah, just looking to get it going.”
That first-year premier class outdoors success does not always translate to 450SX but it appears Hunter Lawrence will take his second strong MX series and transform into a threat indoors as well.
As for Hymas, the team’s sole 250 rider to start ‘26 as Shimoda recovers, his plan is to be come into the 250SX West Division fully healthy and ready to be a championship contender. Three straight years with knee injuries has taken a toll on him. Now matured, he is looking to put the injuries in his past. He moved back to the West Coast to be closer to family and friends as he was ready for a change. The move has been refreshing, as he has gotten to do some fun riding with his dad and brothers as opposed to laps on laps on laps on a supercross track in Florida.
Now, he knows he has to be more consistent in order to be in the mix. Still, he feels he has all the pieces to the puzzle.
“I feel I can be a top guy and be a contender and compete for championships,” he said.
After a few years of injuries and inconsistent results, it is time for him to take the next step.
“I mean, I'd say this next phase of my career is very important,” he said. “I feel like I'm at the point where it's the decider of where I'm at for the rest of my career. But I'm really happy with where I'm at, and I'd like to stay here, so I need to go put some good results down.”
“I think I can go next year and compete for a title,” Hymas said. “Obviously, having more races under my belt—more consistent results—would be ideal. But I think I think if I can get through supercross really consistent, and even if it's not a championship, a top three points result would be awesome. Then I can go fight for an outdoor title. If that's the case, that would be unreal. But obviously the expectations are high for supercross still.
“I believe I can go perform and be that guy,” he added.
Main image by Mitch Kendra