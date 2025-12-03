Build: Kris Keefer

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

The Triumph TF 450-RC Edition is new to the block, but I have had so many hours on it that I knew exactly where I wanted to improve on this already great first-year machine. With the Triumph TF 450-RC having such smooth engine delivery, it offers very friendly 450cc power for the “average” everyday rider. I wanted to maintain that linear power while adding some more excitement, as well as improving the suspension and chassis when loading the frame on the British brand. Hopping on a 450 that is “rideable” is one of the most fun experiences, and this build created just that. Fun!

Parts Used:

XPR Motorsports

GET Ignition, Remapped

FMF

4.1 Stainless Full System

Hinson Racing

Clutch Pack (Fibers, Steels, Heavier Spring)

Twin Air

Power-Flow Kit

Ride Engineering

22mm Split Triple Clamps, Anti-Twist Bar Mounts, Oil Fill Cap, Clutch/Brake Reservoir Cap, Etched Axle Blocks

FCP Racing

Top Engine Mounts, Ti Footpeg Pins

Enzo Racing

Re-Valve/Re-Spring Suspension

Renthal

Fatbar 839 Bend Bars, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 13/49T Sprocket Gearing

Works Connection

Open Cleat Pro Pegs

Dunlop

AT82 Front 80/100-21, MX14 Rear 120/90-19

DeCal Works

Custom Graphic Kit

GUTS Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover

G2 Ergonomics

Aluminum Throttle Tube/Housing

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand

