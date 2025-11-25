Oh, have you been on the Kawasaki yet? I mean you just raced last weekend on a Yamaha.

No, I haven’t been able to get any time on it, I will be starting, I think, first week of December will be my first ride on it. I do have a good bit of history on them though, I raced in Canada on Kawasaki and in Europe. So, I have a little bit of time on them, it's not a completely foreign bike. But it will for sure be a big switch going from the Yamaha 450 to the Kawi 250.

So, 2025 started rough for you in supercross and then you got injured, correct?

I was in it at the beginning of the year, I just wasn’t able to perform on the 450 in supercross, where my goals were set. I was just a little short of making the main every weekend, and that kind of led to riding outside of my means. Where I was at with the bike, I just wasn’t able to go the pace I needed to go and I had some crashes, resulted in a head injury and had to take a few months off. And then I ended up getting a knee surgery to repair some old injuries. I didn’t repair my ACL, but I had some hardware taken out. With that head injury recovery, I took it as time to repair my knee too. So, I came into outdoors fresh halfway through the season and kind of rebound my year, just reset. It was for sure a build back, I wasn’t where I needed to be starting out at RedBud but as the season went on, I was definitely getting closer to where I was hoping to be. So, I was stoked to get into the SMX [Playoffs] there at the end and be able to perform at the end of the year when I needed to.

Yeah, so did you make some good money at SMX?

Yeah, it was definitely nice, I am glad that they are able to give us guys an opportunity for the end of the year at SMX because it really goes a long way.

Speaking of big money, have you guys been hitting a lot of big money races in the off-season?

It was nice, the MX6 Team, they provided a platform for me to go race with my mechanic, and they supplied a van to go race some off-season races. And we even had the semi in Pleasure Valley, so it was nice having some support. I did three local races, Pleasure Valley starting out, it went great there. I was able to do the Cody Gragg race in Tennessee, on the two-stroke, which was awesome, I was able to the win there. I have raced it a few times and never even came close to the podium. Sometimes I am hot on a two-stroke and sometimes they are foreign to me. It was nice I was able to put it together there, get a good start and check out. And the last one that I did was at Tomahawk in West Virginia. That was a fun one there, there was some good competition. I actually raced Jess Pettis there and Sebastian Racine, we battle every moto for a podium together. So, a little America verses Canada rivalry.

Then coming into that I knew I had Germany planned but Paris wasn’t in the plans at that time. And kind of everything fell together for me and unfortunately for Jess he had to go through an injury there. But I was stoked to jump on the opportunity for it.