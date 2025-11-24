Dean Wilson Closing in on Australian SX Title

Dean Wilson has been putting in a strong run down in Australia in the Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship. Wilson finished second to fellow Honda rider Jett Lawrence in the AUS-X Open over the weekend and now is one round away from winning the 450cc Australian SX title. After the race, Wilson joined Steve Matthes to recap the day.

Racer X: Alright, Melbourne Dean Wilson. Look those two Lawrence brothers were here, but you still managed to beat one of them, so, not too bad.

Dean Wilson: Yeah, we'll take it! We'll take it. Yeah. I'm not sure what happened to Hunter the first race.

He got a really bad start but, honestly, he took a while to get going. I was like, "Hey, like, you got to start riding now."

Yeah, yeah. So, anyways, my start wasn't amazing, but I kind of found some little holes that I squeezed through and then I was P5 or something and then got into P2 and then once I was like four laps to go and I was P2, I was like, alright, I know this is a close moto two. So, I just backed it down and started breathing, trying to like already recover for the next race because it was very close. So P2 moto one, which was good. Main two went out, start wasn't great. Got lucky with my gaps around the first turn. Just squeezed through some little spots and I think I was like maybe sixth. And then kind of passed a few guys and then kind of sat behind Hunter and Matt Moss and then kind of just let that play out. Didn't do anything crazy.

And actually, you got sucked into that a little bit.

Yeah. And you know what, I just played it smart and once they kind of were done playing cat and mouse, I just got to the spot I needed to be at and then I just cruised. Because the way the track was, the dirt was really hard and you kind of have to respect it. And if you pushed like, I don't know...I just did what I had to do tonight.

Didn't look like guys could really move around, right?

Right. Yeah. So, I just was smart, and I knew with Hunter in second, I still had second overall. Yeah, so good night, I'll take that. Obviously, these are supercross winners, champions.

Matt Moss dude!

Yeah, Matt was unbelievable. He rode really good. He's good hard pack specialist and Australian legend and good starts. And it was awesome. I was happy for him.