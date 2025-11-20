Max Anstie is Just Good:

In Canada, another SX2 sweep for Max makes it look like an easy night. It was not. The Brit was sick all week and came into Vancouver at less than full strength. This was just an effort to secure points and keep his championship going, and he more than did that by winning everything.

Shane McElrath is Searching:

Shane and Max have been the top 250cc riders in WSX the last few years, but this year has been a struggle for Shane thus far. His team had some bike issues in Vancouver. Maybe that was the issue in Argentina, also? Whatever the reason, McElrath needs to get back to his old level to have a shot at defending his title. Right now, he’s getting shoved off the podium by others. See below.

Coty Shock Never Stops Improving:

There was a time long ago when Coty Schock looked to have no business on a supercross track, especially in the whoops. We’re not kidding. He was scary to watch! He’s come so, so far over the last five years, to the point to where we once named him Racer X’s Most Improved rider in supercross. These days he’s a legit 250 podium guy. Could he get a race win? In WSX, at least, he’s getting close, pushing Anstie at times. Yes, Max was less than 100 percent but the building process for Schock (who races for Rick Ware Racing Arby’s in WSX and ClubMX in the U.S.) is impressive. More speed, more control, more confidence plus, Coty’s talent is getting the attention of ClubMX stalwarts like Chad Reed and Justin Brayton, who are eager to help him. Because everyone loves Coty!

Paris

Just Give Malcolm Stewart a Set of Whoops:

You can’t really compare Malcolm to Eli since they were racing on different continents, but just humor us here. Tomac is a legend with hall-of-fame accolades. Let’s just give Malcolm some shine and say that for one weekend he was the Fastest Man on the Planet. Sound good? Sounds good! You know, there was one other race were Malcolm had this kind of speed, when he ran down Chase Sexton in Tampa earlier this year. You know what Paris and Tampa had in common? Insane whoop sections. Everyone who raced Paris said this was the biggest set they had ever seen there. Malcolm eats whoops like that for breakfast! He also ate up the competition. He also said he had only ridden six times since his SMX Playoff injury and didn’t think he was ready. Then he does this. Give the man some whoops! It cures everything!