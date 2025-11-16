Tomac Makes KTM Debut A Good One

Behind Roczen and Tomac, Cooper looked to have third in control until he went down late and ended up finishing last. Anderson inherited the position, and his 2-3 scores had him set up nice for his first overall podium of the series.

Tomac rocketed out of the gate and took a massive race three holeshot. Roczen struggled out of the gate, coming out of turn one around eighth. But Roczen again put in an incredible opening lap charge and was second by the end of lap two! Kenny quickly cut Tomac’s three-second lead down to about one and a half by the midway point of the race, but then things evened out. In his post-race interview, Roczen said he was an “idiot” for reverting to jumping the whoops, which cost him a lot of time and allowed Tomac to pull back away at win race three. At the same time, Roczen also said the slippery conditions are probably the worst for him, so he was happy to get out healthy. The story, though, was Tomac’s win the race and overall, in his KTM debut. Behind Tomac and Roczen, Cooper rebounded from his disastrous finish to race two by taking a lonely third.

It was an all-wildcard podium in race three, so behind them was a potential championship battle. Christian Craig hounded Anderson for fourth the entire race but was unable to make a move. Anderson ended up fourth and his 2-3-4 finishes gave him the final spot on the overall podium, his first podium with the PMG Suzuki team. Craig’s Quad Lock Honda teammate Joey Savatgy had a quiet night in sixth.

After the race Tomac spoke to Kristen Beat on the WSX broadcast, saying, “This is a perfect start for us, for myself and Red Bull KTM. We had some good battling out there tonight. It was just a treacherous track. It was technical enough to make up time but exposed you to certain elements. The first moto was easy, but by the last one it was tough out there. Great weekend for us.”

Roczen remains the points leader, with a 20-point lead over his PMG teammate Jason Anderson. However, it’s still not certain if Roczen will race the whole series or not, as of now he’s listed as a wildcard. This means Anderson could technically be considered the points leader, and he holds a five-point advantage over Christian Craig.