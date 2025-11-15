Nuttiest Paris Night Ever?

Ah yes, the Lawrence brothers. Well, the night started off with a bang in the wrong way for both of them when Hunter went down in the first turn and then Jett was taken down by an out-of-control Tom Vialle. Vialle, making his Honda debut, went long on the triple, bounced off the fourth jump and took Jettson down. From there the brothers fought back for fourth and an eighth but the road for Jettson especially looked long to get the King of Paris trophy back he won in 2023.

In the second main it was again Stewart with the start and he checked out with the win with Hunter not too far away and Jett in third so not all was lost for the Honda HRC riders. They pulled away from Webb a bit as well and going into the longer third main, the outlook looked okay for the two riders that have dominated most of the mains these last two years.

But yeah, the third main…not good for the brothers from Australia. Jett got passed by Malcolm in the first straight and then Hunter got by him as well. The order was set from there, Stewart, Hunter and Jett and then Jett washed his front end before the whoops and twisted up his bike for a DNF. This marked crash #3 for the #18 on the night as he also lost the front in the Superpole contest after main #1.

But shortly after that, Hunter had a scary endo in the whoops that cut his night short. He stayed down for a bit, walked off and then sat back down to get some medical attention. Not a nice way to spend a vacation in Paris. We’ll see if the #96 races tomorrow or not but from what I hear, it wasn’t good.

According to people we talked to, the Hondas the boys were riding without their factory motors, and the engines weren’t as good as they were used to and they also some suspension difficulties. It was a very un-Lawrence like night for both of the guys.