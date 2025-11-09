In SX2 it was Team GSM’s Max Anstie (on his Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F) taking the top spot in qualifying. Bud Racing Kawasaki’s Cole Thompson, Rick Ware Racing’s Enzo Lopes, and Stark’s Michael Hicks rounded out the top four and would transfer to the Super Pole. MCR Honda’s Cullin Park unofficially qualified fourth, but lost his fast lap after failing sound, which bumped him back to eighth. Anstie topped Super Pole and secured first gate pick for the night.

Despite dealing with a stomach bug all weekend, Pipes Motorsports Group Suzuki’s Ken Roczen topped SX1 qualifying. He would be joined in Super Pole by Monster Energy Star Yamaha’s Justin Cooper, Quad Lock Honda’s Joey Savatgy, and his PMG teammate Jason Anderson. Super Pole would end up in the same order as they qualified, with Roczen locking in the first gate pick for the night.

The night kicked off with SX2 sprint race one. It was Anstie grabbing the holeshot, but he was quickly passed by Moto Concepts Racing’s Noah Viney. Viney led for a few straightaways, but Anstie was able to make the move back into the lead by the end of lap one and went of for an easy win.

Behind him, Viney begin to shuffle back before eventually going down and Venom Bud Racing Kawasaki’s Kyle Peters ran second ahead of Viney’s MCR teammate Park. Defending WSX SX2 champion, Quad Lock Honda’s Shane McElrath, suffered a terrible start, later commenting that he hit neutral out of the gate.

Park worked his way around Peters to move into second while Peters tried to fend off his Canadian teammate Cole Thompson, as well as McElrath, who was making his way through the field. Shane would eventually get around the pair of Bud Racing riders and finish on the third from nearly a last place start. Thompson and RWR’s Coty Schock rounded out the top five, and Peters slipped back to sixth.

The biggest story coming into Buenos Aires had to Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan’s debut on a 450. After a subpar seventh in qualifying, Deegan missed his gate pick for SX1 race one. Gate pick for all three races is based on your qualifying position. The mistake forced Deegan to surrender his seventh gate pick and was stuck with last pick for the entirety of the night. This proved

When the gate dropped for SX1 sprint race one, it was two-time WSX Champion Roczen getting the holeshot. Christian Craig, who was making his debut for the Quad Lock Honda team, was second. Deegan spun off the gate and was twelfth coming out of turn one.