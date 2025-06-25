Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News
Full Schedule
Listen: Josh Toth Wins Snowshoe GNCC, Headed to Southwick, and More

June 25, 2025, 11:00am
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Josh Toth gave it everything he had...and more...to win the grueling Yamaha Snowshoe GNCC over the weekend in West Virginia. In this podcast with Jason Weigandt, the Rocky Mountain/Red Bear Kawasaki rider describes that victory, where he bested his teammate (and team owner) Stu Baylor by about three seconds after three hours of racing. He was throwing up in his helmet on the last lap while still pushing for the win! As soon as that was over, he drove from Snowshoe back to Connecticut to prepare for this weekend's Southwick National, where he hopes to score a point at a motocross track that sits 30 minutes from where he grew up. Then he's racing an AMA National Enduro in Ohio on Sunday! Enjoy this tale of a rider once labeled as the next big thing in GNCC, who later had to rebuild himself as Mr. Versatility to find his true calling.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is presented by YoshimuraInsta360 Cameras, and OnTrack School. Plus RacerXBrand.com!

GNCC

Snowshoe - Overall Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:10:04.971 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:10:07.454 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
3 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:12:04.773 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
4 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:13:16.459 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
5 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 03:17:16.056 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
Full Results

Main image by Mack Faint

New stories have been posted