Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas took home his second career overall win in Pro Motocross over the weekend at Thunder Valley. He did it in impressive fashion, topping both qualifying sessions, pulling both holeshots and leading every lap on his way to 1-1 moto scores. This was a drastic change from Hangtown where he was battling food poisoning. There, after starting up front in the first moto, he ran out of energy in the heat, faded back to 13th and for safety reasons decided not to go back out for the second moto. What a difference one week can make!

Hymas stated in the post-race press conference: “Yeah, it felt really good, you know, that monkey's been on my back and I could never get it off, so it's finally just me executing a day like that and you know, and Haiden [Deegan] was riding really good and we kind of left everybody. So, it was just starting the day off fastest both practices, holeshots and leading every lap. It's hard to do that. It was a special day for sure.”

It was a special day all around for Honda as they swept all four motos on the day. Chance spoke on what it means to be a part of to his team’s success.

“It's special to contribute to it. I was around when they almost won every championship in 2023 and then obviously with how dominant Jett’s been and Hunter and even Jo this year. So, you know it's frustrating, obviously I love those guys doing good, but I want to contribute I want to be that guy that’s also bringing wins to the team so to finally do it in this way has been really cool. And sharing it with Jett has been special, I mean Jett’s one of my best friends, so I am stoked for him, and he’s stoked for me. Obviously, the whole crew, even the 450 side as well, everyone is just amped. It’s just a big family over there and the vibes are high. I think we all are just really proud of each other, and we push each other to be the best we can be, and we get knocked down and we help each other get back up. I definitely wouldn’t be here without any of those guys backing me.”