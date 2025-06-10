Valentin Guillod Is Showing Strength and Hoping for a Fill-In Ride

Valentin Guillod has been at this professional racing thing for over 15 years (as you'll see below) but 2025 marks the Swiss rider's first summer racing in America. He couldn't find a ride in MXGP this season and after racing the first six MXGP rounds of the year as a wild card, decided to do something different and look for help in the AMA Nationals. He got some support from Yamaha and a place to pit with the Rock River squad, and he's trying his hand at American outdoors.

It's going well! He's gone 10-13-15-20-14-8 so far in the motos, and that 14-8 gave him ninth overall at Thunder Valley. Steve Matthes caught up to him for an update.

Matthes: Valentin Guillod. Great job today. Really rode well. Second moto, top ten. First of all, what did you think of the track and the altitude and all of that?Guillod: So, I came here 15 years ago.

Oh, that's right, for the des Nations.

Yeah, yeah, I was 17 years old! Damn! [Laughs]

I forgot. So, did that help you at all?

No, no! But I wish I was still 17 years old, but now I'm 32. So, I knew it a bit, the feeling with the bike, the altitude. But okay, I was riding 250, now I'm 450, so it was much easier for the bike [today]. I didn't really struggle with the bike make just few setting changes. Because I have a stock engine, just an exhaust and I just changed the sprocket. And it was working.

Did you change mapping?

Yeah and that's it. And then my body, I felt it a bit andin the second race I was a little short still [on energy], due to the injury that I had in April and all. But no, it was good. A good day, positive day.