GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
Valentin Guillod Is Showing Strength and Hoping for a Fill-In Ride

June 10, 2025, 1:25pm
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Valentin Guillod has been at this professional racing thing for over 15 years (as you'll see below) but 2025 marks the Swiss rider's first summer racing in America. He couldn't find a ride in MXGP this season and after racing the first six MXGP rounds of the year as a wild card, decided to do something different and look for help in the AMA Nationals. He got some support from Yamaha and a place to pit with the Rock River squad, and he's trying his hand at American outdoors.

It's going well! He's gone 10-13-15-20-14-8 so far in the motos, and that 14-8 gave him ninth overall at Thunder Valley. Steve Matthes caught up to him for an update.

Matthes: Valentin Guillod. Great job today. Really rode well. Second moto, top ten. First of all, what did you think of the track and the altitude and all of that?Guillod: So, I came here 15 years ago.

Oh, that's right, for the des Nations.
Yeah, yeah, I was 17 years old! Damn! [Laughs]

I forgot. So, did that help you at all?
No, no! But I wish I was still 17 years old, but now I'm 32. So, I knew it a bit, the feeling with the bike, the altitude. But okay, I was riding 250, now I'm 450, so it was much easier for the bike [today]. I didn't really struggle with the bike make just few setting changes. Because I have a stock engine, just an exhaust and I just changed the sprocket. And it was working.

Did you change mapping?
Yeah and that's it. And then my body, I felt it a bit  andin the second race I was a little short still [on energy], due to the injury that I had in April and all. But no, it was good. A good day, positive day.

Valentin Guillod
Valentin Guillod Align Media

Good starts, right? Which I mean you're a stock motor but you're still pulling good starts. So that's really good.
Yeah. So, the first start I went more on the inside, and I think I started 20th or something like this. So, I came back 13th behind Jason Anderson. I was a little faster but I couldn't pass him. And then Benny Bloss passed me two laps to go. So, I finished 14th. But second race I go more outside and then I had a better start, I think around 12th position and then I passed Prado and a few guys to come back to eighth. And yeah, that was a great race.

So, six motos into your American season here. How would you how would you grade yourself. How do you think you're doing?
So, you know, I arrived in Pala with a broken collarbone that I had surgery three weeks before, so I only was riding three times, so I knew that I won't be at my best level. I was expecting if I make two times [two motos in] tenth or 15th will be great. I make a 14th or 13th, something like this, so that was great. Hangtown, big struggle with the heat. Also, the track, the layout is nice, but the ground was a bit tricky. But the heat in the second race killed me. I was cooked completely. I start, I push three corners and then I couldn't do anything. So, then I put the cruise control on and just made my laps to finish the race. So, I was not happy with Hangtown. And then today, yeah, now it's getting better every weekend, and I make a good second moto. I see my place can be between eighth and maybe 12th, 13th. It's great.

Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 145
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 120
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 118
4Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 113
5Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 109
6R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 87
7Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 76
8Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 72
9Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 69
10Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 68
11Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 60
12Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland 52
13Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France 41
14Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 41
15Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 34
Full Standings

Yeah. I think you've got to start thinking about beating guys like Malcolm Stewart. You know, getting around RJ a little bit. That's sort of got to be your kind of your new goal, I think, right?
Well, I think RJ is quite fast. The problem is he crashed second race. He crashed twice in front of me. He could start just front of me. But then he was fast, and then  Cooper Webb and all the guys in front are fast. But then I think, like Malcolm, Joey [Savatgy], Jason, Jorge, all those guys, I think I can be with them. Not all the time, but on some races.

"I think it's more I want to show that with a small, small budget, a standard bike, I can show my result, my speed, to open the eyes to the teams and say, 'Yeah, okay. This guy, maybe if we give him a good team, good material, good stuff, then we can make better results.'” -Valentin Guillod Align Media

Were you surprised with Jorge and his struggles a little bit?
Yeah, yeah, I'm surprised because it's like you know, he’s a smooth rider. Like, we can see a bit of Jett’s style. And I was expecting that he would do much better than that. I was speaking a bit with him in Hangtown, he told me that he's still looking for the good setup on the bike, suspension then also something with the engine, but we'll see. When you been world champion, you know how to ride a bike. So, then you need maybe a bit more time. Also, he was injured so he needed time. But yeah, I look at myself and I'm happy with what I did.

Do you watch the old races of the tracks to know what they are like? Are you going to watch High Point, for example, an old race at High Point, like last year's race or something?
Oh yeah. I think I will have a quick look to see a bit how it is. In Europe, you have time. Saturday you take your time to not really to learn the track, because when you do one lap, you then know how the track is. But then you have to take your speed and your pace [up]. And the thing is that I don't want to arrive Saturday morning, second lap, push, crash, get injured. So, I take a bit of my time on timed practice. The goal is to be to be fine for the afternoon for the motos.

It is just for gate pick, and so if you can get 10th to 15th gate pick you're fine. Right. Qualifying is not that big of a deal.
Yeah, exactly. And like if I see I was like always around 15th every race and I could make some good starts The second moto I was, I think I was [on the] complete outside gate 36th, 37th and I start in the top 12. So yeah. But then I think for sure there are some races that you need to be inside. I take my time. I don't want to rush. I think it's more I want to show that with a small, small budget, a standard bike, I can show my result, my speed, to open the eyes to the teams and say, “Yeah, okay. This guy, maybe if we give him a good team, good material, good stuff, then we can make better results.”

