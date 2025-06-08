LAKEWOOD, Colo. (June 7, 2025) – The Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, left the state of California for the first time this summer for Race 3 of the 2025 campaign, where the mile-high altitude of Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park provided near-perfect conditions amidst an extended period of rainfall in the region. The Toyota Thunder Valley National signified Round 20 of the SMX World Championship and showcased an incredible battle in the 450 Class that saw multiple racers challenge Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence over the course of two motos. Despite the threats, Lawrence withstood the pressure to prevail with an impressive 1-1 sweep and his third straight win to open the season. In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas made it a clean sweep for the “Red Riders” with his first ever 1-1 performance in which he went wire-to-wire in both motos.

Moto 1

The first moto of the afternoon got underway with the top five riders in the championship leading the way, with Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence emerging with the Pro Motocross Holeshot, only to give way to his brother, Jett Lawrence. Behind Jett, multiple riders jockeyed for position, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger settling into second ahead of Hunter Lawrence and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates of Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper.

Jett Lawrence was able to assert his control of the moto, but Plessinger showed impressive pace to keep the Honda within striking distance. Meanwhile, a tense battle for third unfolded between Hunter Lawrence and Tomac. Their fight helped bring them closer to Plessinger, which allowed Lawrence to seize the opportunity and make the pass for second. He then gave pursuit to his brother. Halfway through the moto the top four were separated by just four seconds.