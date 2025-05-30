Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
Weege Show: Hangtown Scoops and Preview

May 30, 2025, 7:30pm

Jason Weigandt spoke with Jeremy Martin, RJ Hampshire, Aaron Plessinger, Casey Cochran, Coty Schock, Alex Fedortsov and more to preview the Hangtown Classic and round two of Pro Motocross. But the microphone didn't work and none of those interviews have audio. So, instead, he'll tell you what he heard. The Weege Show is backed by the Honda CRF250R and Honda CRF450R. The full crew is back. Want to dominate? Ride Red! Go to Powersports.Honda.com 

