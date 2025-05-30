Weege Show: Hangtown Scoops and Preview

Jason Weigandt spoke with Jeremy Martin, RJ Hampshire, Aaron Plessinger, Casey Cochran, Coty Schock, Alex Fedortsov and more to preview the Hangtown Classic and round two of Pro Motocross. But the microphone didn't work and none of those interviews have audio. So, instead, he'll tell you what he heard. The Weege Show is backed by the Honda CRF250R and Honda CRF450R. The full crew is back. Want to dominate? Ride Red! Go to Powersports.Honda.com