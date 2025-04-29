Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Alexander Fedortsov Claims 2025 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship in Pittsburgh

April 29, 2025, 1:10pm
Alexander Fedortsov Claims 2025 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship in Pittsburgh

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates Alexander Fedortsov of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha, who claimed the 2025 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship on Saturday, April 26, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

“It was a terrific season of SMX Next racing, and Alexander Fedortsov proved that he is one of the brightest up-and-comers in our sport with the way he raced in Pittsburgh,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “Congratulations to Alexander, and we cannot wait to see how his AMA Supercross career pans out going forward.”

Fedortsov held off a fierce pursuit from Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon and Enzo Temmerman to ascend to the top of the podium and claim the AMA National No. 1 plate.

Fedortsov’s quest to the SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship was a story of perseverance. The Hallandale, Fla., native battled bad luck across the four qualifying events, where he held leads in multiple races. While in the front of the pack in Daytona Beach, Fla., on March 1, Fedortsov sustained a flat tire, ending his chances for a major win.

But, on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Fedortsov was untouchable. Despite crossing the holeshot stripe in fourth place, he dashed to the front of the pack and produced a clean race to claim the ultimate crown and AMA National No. 1 plate.

“[It] feels insane. Honestly, I can’t believe I did it. I keep thinking about it, and it’s like I had a [lock on the win] every time, and I kept losing. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s something wrong with me or something… I just needed to get it done,’” Fedortsov said. “I had a great start, passed my teammate right away, and just checked out a little bit and had a really great race. I felt great on the track. No better place to do that, honestly. I’m so excited.” 

While the SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship concluded in Pittsburgh, there are still two rounds left of the 2025 AMA Supercross season. With all three title races still left to be decided, you’re not going to want to miss any of the action. For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/professional-racing/ama-supercross/ .

Supercross

Pittsburgh - SMX Next Main Event

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Alexander Fedortsov Alexander Fedortsov 9:18.220 51.265 Hallandale, FL United States Yamaha
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 9:20.472 2.251 51.334 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki
3 Enzo Temmerman Enzo Temmerman 9:27.677 7.206 51.303 Visalia, CA United States Kawasaki
4 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:35.222 7.545 51.911 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna
5 Klark Robbins Klark Robbins 9:36.679 1.458 52.652 Shamong, NJ United States GasGas
6 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner 9:44.617 7.938 52.347 Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha
7 Leum Oehlhof Leum Oehlhof 9:45.265 0.649 52.620 Cairo, GA United States Honda
8 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser 9:52.347 7.082 53.079 Midland, PA United States KTM
9 Hayes Edwards Hayes Edwards 9:54.386 2.039 53.702 Montgomery texas Yamaha
10 Tiger Wood Tiger Wood 9:56.423 2.037 52.829 Townsville Australia Honda
